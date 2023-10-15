    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    South Point 400 NASCAR Playoffs Betting Odds & Prediction

    Following last Sunday’s Charlotte Road Course race that saw more four more drivers eliminated from the playoffs, the NASCAR’s Round of 8 begins today in Las Vegas. Which drivers make sense to back in Sunday’s South Point 400?

    Race Event Information

    What: South Point 400

    When: Sunday, 2:30 p.m. ET

    Where: Las Vegas Motor Speedway

    Watch: NBC

    South Point 400 Betting Odds

    Kyle Larson is currently favored to win the South Point 400 at +350 odds, followed by William Byron at +450. Denny Hamlin, meanwhile, is +500 to win, followed by Martin Truex Jr. and Tyler Reddick at +800, respectively. Christopher Bell is also +1000 to win today’s race, followed by Kyle Busch at +1200. Ross Chastain and Chris Buescher are both +1600, respectively, followed by Ryan Blaney at +1800.

    Continuing with Sunday’s odds, Bubba Wallace is +2200 to win on Sunday, as is Brad Keselowski and Chase Elliott. Joey Logano, meanwhile, is +2500 to win the South Point 400, followed by Alex Bowman at +2800 and Ty Gibbs at +3200.

    South Point 400 Betting Predictions

    OPTION 1: Kyle Busch (+1200)

    Back in March of this year, Busch finished 14th at Las Vegas, which was somewhat disappointing given his starting position was fifth. That said, in his two starts here in 2022, he placed third and fourth, respectively, after starting 18th and 37th, respectively. In fact, in his last six starts at Vegas, Busch finished 14th, 3rd, 4th, 3rd, 3rd and 6th. He also has one victory on this track, although that came in 2009.

    OPTION 2: Ross Chastain (+1600)

    In his first seven career starts at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Chastain never finished higher than 20th and finished as low as 33rd. That said, over his last three starts here, he’s finished 3rd, 2nd and 12th, respectively. He’s inside the top-10 today at No. 10, which is important considering six of the last seven Las Vegas winners have started in the top-10.

    OPTION 3: Joey Logano (+2500)

    Looking for a wildcard today? Try Logano at +2500. Back in March, he finished 36th here despite starting in the pole position. If you go back to October of last year, however, he won at Las Vegas Motor Speedway after starting fifth. In his last 20 starts on this track, Logano has 12 top-10 finishes, seven top-5s and has won at Las Vegas Motor Speedway three times.

