Pennzoil 400 NASCAR Betting Odds & Predictions

Which drivers have the best opportunity to take the checkered flag in Sunday’s Pennzoil 400 NASCAR race from Las Vegas Motor Speedway? Here are betting odds, event information and predictions for today’s race.

Pennzoil 400 Event Information

What: Pennzoil 400 Presented by Jiffy Lube

When: 3:30 p.m. ET, Sunday, March 3, 2024

Where: Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas, NV

Watch: FOX

Pennzoil 400 Betting Odds

Kyle Larson is favored to win the Pennzoil 400 at +350 odds, followed by William Byron at +700. The drivers with the next-best odds are Joey Logano, Ryan Blaney and Christopher Bell, whom are all +1000, respectively. Tyler Reddick is +1200, followed by Bubba Wallace at +1300.

The other mid-range longshots to win today’s Pennzoil 400 are Martin Truex Jr. and Ross Chastain at +1700, respectively, as well as Kyle Busch and Chase Elliott, who are +1800, respectively. Denny Hamlin, meanwhile, is +2100 to win today in Vegas, followed by Alex Bowan at +2400. Chris Buescher, Brad Keselowski and Ty Gibbs are all +3200, respectively.

Pennzoil 400 Predictions

OPTION 1: Kyle Busch (+1800)

In his six races at Las Vegas Motor Speedway since February of 2021, Busch has posted an average finish of 5.0. In those six races, he doesn’t have a win, but has finished in the top-5 five times and in the top-20 six times. His best finish was third and his lowest finish in those six races was a still-impressive 14th. His 101.7 Average Driver Rating is fourth among those with at least six starts since February of 2021.

OPTION 2: Denny Hamlin (+2100)

One of the drivers with a better Average Driver Rating than Busch at Las Vegas is Hamlin, who has posted a 109.9 average rating in his six races here since February of 2021. One of the reasons for a higher rating is because unlike Busch, he has a win at Las Vegas. His lowest finish was 32nd and he did have a DNF over that span, but has otherwise been solid. With one win, three top-5s and four top-10s, Hamlin offers bettors nice value at +2100.

OPTION 3: Alex Bowman (+2400)

Even though he’ll start out 23rd, Bowman is a sleeper pick today in Vegas. Larson has two wins in Vegas since 2021 and Byron has a victory and an average finish of 8.7. That said, you’ll pay a premium for either driver today to win at this track. Bowman hasn’t had the same success here, but he does have win in five starts at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. He also has two top-5s, two top-10s and an average rating of 94.3. Thus, if you’re looking for a realistic option with some good value in terms of their odds, Bowman is your driver.

