    NASCAR Xfinity 500 Betting Odds & Prediction

    William Byron celebrates in Victory Lane after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race on Sunday, March 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ellen Schmidt)

    NASCAR is one week away from its Cup Series Championship. On Sunday, drivers will compete in the Xfinity 500. Check out betting odds and our prediction for the second-to-last race of the NASCAR season.

    Xfinity 500 Event Information

    What: Xfinity 500

    When: 2:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, October 29, 2023

    Where: Martinsville Speedway

    Watch: NBC

    Xfinity 500 Betting Odds

    Kyle Larson is the current favorite today at +150, followed by Christopher Bell at +250. William Byron, meanwhile, is +300 to win Xfinity 500, but then the odds drop off dramatically. Ryan Blaney is +1000 to win, Denny Hamlin is +1100 and Tyler Reddick is +1200. Martin Truex Jr. is also +1400, while Chris Buescher has the longest odds at +6000.

    Xfinity 500 Betting Predictions

    OPTION 1: Ryan Blaney (+1000)

    In seven career races at Martinsville Speedway, Blaney has never finished outside of the top-20. While that isn’t impressive on its own, realize he finished in the top-10 in five of those seven career races. How many times did he finish in the top-5? Four times. Blaney hasn’t owned this track since he’s never won at Martinsville. However, he has been ultra-competitive, with a 5.7 average finish.

    OPTION 2: William Byron (+300)

    Byron has raced at Martinsville seven times and unlike Blaney, he did win once. He also finished in the top-5 three times, finished in the top-10 five times and in the top-20 five times. He’s led at Martinsville Speedway 221 times and has posted an 11.9 average finish. I don’t like the value of Bryon over Blaney, but it’s hard to pass on one of the few drivers that have posted a win here.

    OPTION 3: Martin Truex Jr. (+1400)

    Speaking of value…Truex Jr. is the only one in today’s field that has won at Martinsville Speedway multiple times. In seven career races here, Truex has two wins, four top-5 finishes, four top-10s and five top-20s. His 10.4 average finish isn’t as impressive as some of the other drivers in the field today but again, it’s difficult to pass on a guy that has had success at this track.

