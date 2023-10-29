NASCAR Xfinity 500 Betting Odds & Prediction

NASCAR is one week away from its Cup Series Championship. On Sunday, drivers will compete in the Xfinity 500. Check out betting odds and our prediction for the second-to-last race of the NASCAR season.

Xfinity 500 Event Information

What: Xfinity 500

When: 2:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, October 29, 2023

Where: Martinsville Speedway

Watch: NBC

Xfinity 500 Betting Odds

Kyle Larson is the current favorite today at +150, followed by Christopher Bell at +250. William Byron, meanwhile, is +300 to win Xfinity 500, but then the odds drop off dramatically. Ryan Blaney is +1000 to win, Denny Hamlin is +1100 and Tyler Reddick is +1200. Martin Truex Jr. is also +1400, while Chris Buescher has the longest odds at +6000.

Xfinity 500 Betting Predictions

OPTION 1: Ryan Blaney (+1000)

In seven career races at Martinsville Speedway, Blaney has never finished outside of the top-20. While that isn’t impressive on its own, realize he finished in the top-10 in five of those seven career races. How many times did he finish in the top-5? Four times. Blaney hasn’t owned this track since he’s never won at Martinsville. However, he has been ultra-competitive, with a 5.7 average finish.

OPTION 2: William Byron (+300)

Byron has raced at Martinsville seven times and unlike Blaney, he did win once. He also finished in the top-5 three times, finished in the top-10 five times and in the top-20 five times. He’s led at Martinsville Speedway 221 times and has posted an 11.9 average finish. I don’t like the value of Bryon over Blaney, but it’s hard to pass on one of the few drivers that have posted a win here.

OPTION 3: Martin Truex Jr. (+1400)

Speaking of value…Truex Jr. is the only one in today’s field that has won at Martinsville Speedway multiple times. In seven career races here, Truex has two wins, four top-5 finishes, four top-10s and five top-20s. His 10.4 average finish isn’t as impressive as some of the other drivers in the field today but again, it’s difficult to pass on a guy that has had success at this track.

Continue the conversation in our NASCAR forum!