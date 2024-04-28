NASCAR Wurth 400 Betting Odds & Predictions

The NASCAR Sprint Cup Series heads to Dover International Speedway for the Wurth 400 on Sunday afternoon. With Kyle Larson listed as the favorite and Kurt Busch owning the pole position, which drivers make the most sense for bettors to back today?

Wurth 400 Event Information

What: Wurth 400

When: 2:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, April 28

Where: Dover International Speedway

Watch: FOX

Wurth 400 Betting Odds

Larson is the current favorite at +400 odds, followed by William Byron at +600. Martin Truex Jr. and Denny Hamlin are both +650, respectively, while Ross Chastain is +850 and Ryan Blaney is +900. Kyle Busch and Chase Elliott are both +1200, respectively, followed by Alex Bowman and Tyler Reddick are +1400, respectively. Ty Gibbs is +1600.

Continuing with the odds, Joey Logano, Chris Buescher and Christopher Bell are +2500, respectively, followed by Chase Briscoe are +3000. Brad Keselowski and Bubba Wallace are +4000, respectively, while Josh Berry is +6000.

Wurth 400 Betting Predictions

OPTION 1: Alex Bowman (+1400)

In his last two races at Dover, Bowman won one race and finished fifth in the other. His average driver rating at Dover International Speedway is 115.9, which is the best among qualified drivers. While he’s yet to win a race this NASCAR season, he does have five top-10 finishes, four top-5s and ranks 10th among all drivers this season. Bowman is due for a victory and perhaps it’ll come on a track that he’s had success on, albeit over a small sample.

OPTION 2: Chase Elliott (+1200)

Elliott ranks third this season in the NASCAR Cup standings, with one win, four top-10 finishes and three top-5s. He too has had success at Dover International Speedway, earning a win in three races. He has two top-5 finishes, two top-10s and has an average rating of 110.7. His best finish was the win and his lowest was 11th. Elliott should be in the mix today.

OPTION 3: Martin Truex Jr. (+650)

Truex Jr. doesn’t have the best odds but like the others, he has great stats this season and at Dover. He currently ranks second in the NASCAR Cup Standings. In 10 races this season, he doesn’t have a win, but he does have two top-5 finishes and five top-10s. In three races at Dover International, he does have a victory and a 100.3 average rating.

