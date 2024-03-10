NASCAR United Rentals Work United 500 Predictions & Odds

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Phoenix Raceway on Sunday for the United Rentals Work United 500. Which drivers offer bettors the best value when it comes to taking the checkered flag today at 3:30 p.m. ET?

United Rentals Work United 500 Event Information

What: United Rentals Work United 500

Where: Phoenix Raceway

When: 3:30 p.m. ET, Sunday, March 10, 2024

Watch: FOX

United Rentals Work United 500 Betting Odds

Christopher Bell and Denny Hamlin are co-favorites to win the United Rentals Work United 500 at +500 odds, respectively. Ryan Blaney and Ross Chastain are both +850, respectively, while William Byron, Tyler Reddick and Kyle Larson are +1000, respectively. Joey Logano, meanwhile, is +1200, while Chase Elliott is +1300 and Martin Truex Jr. is +1400. Ty Gibbs is +1600.

Continuing with the odds, Erik Jones is +2000, followed by Chase Briscoe at +2800. Bubba Wallace, Brad Keselowski, Chris Buescher and Kyle Busch are all +3000, respectively. Alex Bowman and Noah Gragson are +5500, respectively, while Michael McDowell and John Hunter Nemecek are +7000, respectively.

United Rentals Work United 500 Predictions

OPTION 1: Joey Logano (+1200)

Logano has raced six times at Phoenix since February 2021. In those six races, he has one win, two top-5 finishes and three top-10s. His 8.5 average finish ranks behind only Ryan Blaney (4.0) and Kevin Harvick (6.2), while his 102.7 average rating is behind only four other drivers. The one knock is that he’ll start 23rd today. His average starting position over his six previous races at Phoenix was 10.5. He’ll have some work to do today, but Logano should be in the mix.

OPTION 2: Chase Briscoe (+2800)

Out of the current drivers with at least six races at Phoenix since February 2021, Briscoe doesn’t have the best stats. What he does have, however, is a victory. In his last six races at Phoenix, Briscoe has a win, two top-5 finishes and three top-10s. His best finish, of course, is the victory, while his lowest finish was 35th and he also has a DNF. In those six races, his average starting position was 17.8, so the fact that he’ll start 8th today should be an advantage.

OPTION 3: Kyle Larson (+1000)

Larson has an average finish of 9.7 in his last six races from Phoenix Raceway. He also has a victory and has posted three top-5 finishes and five top-10s. That said, he’ll start 17th today, as opposed to the average starting position of 3.2 in his six previous races here. Still, he should work his way up to the front and be in position to potentially take the checkered flag at some point.

