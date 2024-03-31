NASCAR Toyota Owners 400 Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

NASCAR heads to Henrico County, Virginia and Richmond Raceway on Sunday for the Toyota Owners 400. With Kyle Larson sitting in the pole position and Martin Truex Jr. the betting favorite, which drivers will challenge for the checkered flag on Sunday?

Race Information

What: Toyota Owners 400

Where: Richmond Raceway, Henrico County, VA

When: 7:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, March 31, 2024

Watch: FOX

Toyota Owners 400 Betting Odds

As previously mentioned, Truex Jr. is the current favorite at +450. Larson and Christopher Bell have the next-best odds at +550, respectively, followed by Denny Hamlin at +650. Ty Gibbs is +1000 to win tonight’s Toyota Owners 400, followed by Chris Buescher and Brad Keselowski at +1200, respectively.

Continuing with tonight’s NASCAR odds, Joey Logano, William Byron, Ross Chastain, Alex Bowman and Chase Elliott are all +1600, respectively, to win. Bubba Wallace is the only one with +1800 odds, followed by Ryan Blaney at +2000 and Tyler Reddick at +2220. Kyle Busch is +3200, while Josh Berry is +4200.

Toyota Owners 400 Betting Predictions

OPTION 1: Denny Hamlin (+650)

He doesn’t have the most attractive odds, but a $100.00 bettor is still receiving $650.00 in return if Hamlin can claim the checkered flag. In his last six races at Richmond Raceway, Hamlin has one win, five top-5 finishes and six top-20s. His lowest finish, in fact, was 20th. With 522 laps led here and a 5.2 average finish, Hamlin will be in the mix today. He’ll start just outside the top 10 at position No. 11.

OPTION 2: Alex Bowman (+1600)

I gave Bowman as an option last week and while he didn’t win the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix, he did finish inside the top-5 at No. 4. Bowman had the fourth-fastest qualify time at 22.526, finishing behind only Larson, Elliott and Chastain. He also has good stats here, with one win, one top-5, three top-10s and six top-20s in his last six races at Richmond Raceway. He doesn’t have the best Average Driver Rating at 85.1, but that won’t deter me from backing him tonight.

OPTION 3: Joey Logano (+1600)

Given his success at this track, Logano offers bettors a nice value as well. He’s without a win in his last six races here, but he does have three top-5 finishes, five top-10s and did not finish outside the top 20 over that span. His highest finish here was third and his lowest finish was 17th, for an Average Driver Rating of 104.6. He also led 272 laps, so he’s been in the mix despite failing to finish with the checkered flag in his hand.

