NASCAR GEICO 500 Betting Odds & Prediction

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Talladega Superspeedway for the GEICO 500 at 3:00 p.m. ET. With Michael McDowell earning the pole position and Joey Logano listed as the betting favorite, what are some of the best options for bettors wanting to cash in on Sunday’s race?

NASCAR GEICO 500 Event Information

What: GEICO 500

Where: Talladega Superspeedway

When: 3:00 p.m. ET

Watch: FOX

NASCAR GEICO 500 Betting Odds

As previously mentioned, Logano is the current favorite at +900. Ryan Blaney and Brad Keselowski are +1000, respectively, while Denny Hamlin, Ross Chastain and William Byron are all +1200, respectively. Chase Elliott is +1300, followed by Bubba Wallace at +1500. Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell are all +1600, respectively.

Continuing with the odds, Ty Gibbs, Chris Buescher, McDowell and Martin Turex Jr. are all +2000, respectively, while Alex Bowman is +2200 to take the checkered flag today t Talladega. Tyler Reddick is +2500.

NASCAR GEICO 500 Betting Predictions

OPTION 1: William Byron (+1200)

In his last six races at Talladega Superspeedway, Byron has two top-5 finishes, three top 10s and five top-20s. His average finish in those six races was 12.3 and his average driver rating was 89.5, which sits behind only Blaney (99.4), Kevin Harvick (92.8) and Elliott (90.3). I don’t see Elliott repeating what he did a week ago for back-to-back victories, so I’m going with my next-best option in Byron, who finished third last week in the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400.

OPTION 2: Christopher Bell (+1600)

In his last six races at Talladega, Bell has one top-5 finish, two top-10s and five top-20s for an average finish of 13.8. His average driver rating of 81.1 puts him in the same category as Kesleowki (81.2), who has higher odds to win today at Talladega. Thus, Bell offers bettors some bettors at +1600.

OPTION 3: Erik Jones (+3000)

Jones doesn’t have a victory at Talladega or even a top-5 finish. That said, in his last six races here, he hasn’t finished lower than 27th and finished as high as sixth for an average finish of 13.3. His 84.7 average driver rating is respectable given the rest of the field and he does have four top-10 finishes. Perhaps today will be the day he breaks out at Talladega and has a good price for those looking at drivers with longer odds.

