Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    NASCAR Articles

    NASCAR GEICO 500 Betting Odds & Prediction

    Anthony RomeBy No Comments
    GEICO 500
    William Byron celebrates in Victory Lane after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race on Sunday, March 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ellen Schmidt)

    The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Talladega Superspeedway for the GEICO 500 at 3:00 p.m. ET. With Michael McDowell earning the pole position and Joey Logano listed as the betting favorite, what are some of the best options for bettors wanting to cash in on Sunday’s race?

    NASCAR GEICO 500 Event Information

    What: GEICO 500

    Where: Talladega Superspeedway

    When: 3:00 p.m. ET

    Watch: FOX

    NASCAR GEICO 500 Betting Odds

    As previously mentioned, Logano is the current favorite at +900. Ryan Blaney and Brad Keselowski are +1000, respectively, while Denny Hamlin, Ross Chastain and William Byron are all +1200, respectively. Chase Elliott is +1300, followed by Bubba Wallace at +1500. Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell are all +1600, respectively.

    Continuing with the odds, Ty Gibbs, Chris Buescher, McDowell and Martin Turex Jr. are all +2000, respectively, while Alex Bowman is +2200 to take the checkered flag today t Talladega. Tyler Reddick is +2500.

    NASCAR GEICO 500 Betting Predictions

    OPTION 1: William Byron (+1200)

    In his last six races at Talladega Superspeedway, Byron has two top-5 finishes, three top 10s and five top-20s. His average finish in those six races was 12.3 and his average driver rating was 89.5, which sits behind only Blaney (99.4), Kevin Harvick (92.8) and Elliott (90.3). I don’t see Elliott repeating what he did a week ago for back-to-back victories, so I’m going with my next-best option in Byron, who finished third last week in the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400.

    OPTION 2: Christopher Bell (+1600)

    In his last six races at Talladega, Bell has one top-5 finish, two top-10s and five top-20s for an average finish of 13.8. His average driver rating of 81.1 puts him in the same category as Kesleowki (81.2), who has higher odds to win today at Talladega. Thus, Bell offers bettors some bettors at +1600.

    OPTION 3:  Erik Jones (+3000)

    Jones doesn’t have a victory at Talladega or even a top-5 finish. That said, in his last six races here, he hasn’t finished lower than 27th and finished as high as sixth for an average finish of 13.3. His 84.7 average driver rating is respectable given the rest of the field and he does have four top-10 finishes. Perhaps today will be the day he breaks out at Talladega and has a good price for those looking at drivers with longer odds.

    Continue the NASCAR conversation at our Spread Forum!

    Share.

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com