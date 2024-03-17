NASCAR Food City Dirt Race Betting Odds & Predictions

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Bristol Motor Speedway on Sunday afternoon, where Ryan Blaney will have the pole. Is Blaney one of the better betting options to take the checkered flag on Sunday? Or are there smarter options in today’s Food City Dirt Race?

Food City Dirt Race Event Information

What: Food City Dirt Race

Where: Bristol Motor Speedway

When: Sunday, March 17, 3:30 p.m. ET

Watch: FOX

Food City Dirt Race Betting Odds

Blaney and Denny Hamlin are co-favorites at +450 to win the Food City Dirt Race on Sunday. Kyle Larson has the next best odds at +500, followed by Christopher Bell at +600. Kyle Busch and Chase Elliott are both +1200, respectively, followed by William Byron and Tyler Reddick at +1600, respectively.

Ross Chastain, meanwhile, is +1800 to win today’s Food City Dirt Race, as are Martin Truex Jr. and Joey Logano. Chase Briscoe and Brad Keselowski are both +2000, respectively, followed by Ty Gibbs at +2200. Chris Buescher is +3500, while Michael McDowell and Bubba Wallace are both +4000, respectively, while Josh Berry is +5000.

Food City Dirt Race Predictions

OTPION 1: Chris Buescher (+3500)

Out of the drivers with a victory at Bristol Motor Speedway, Buescher has the best odds. In his last three races at Bristol, he has one win, two top-5s and two top-20s for an average driver rating of 95.5. His average finish here is 9.3, which puts him behind only Kyle Larson (2.7), William Byron (5.0) and Denny Hamlin (6.3), who don’t offer the value that Buescher does at +3500.

OPTION 2: Brad Keselowski (+2000)

Keselowski is the only other driver that has a better average finish than Buescher and he still offers good value at +2000. In his last three Bristol Motor Speedway races, he has two top-10s and finished inside the top-20 in all three races. His average driver rating is 100.1, which puts him behind Larson, Bell, Hamlin and Byron, but at much better odds.

OPTION 3: Christopher Bell (+600)

If you’re looking at some of the top drivers in terms of the odds, Bell offers better value than Hamlin, Byron and Blaney at +600. In his last three races, Bell has an average finish of 12.0, with two top-5 finishes, two top-10s and two top-20s. His best finish was third, while his lowest was 29th, so he should be in the mix today. His average rating of 115.3 is second to only Larson’s 122.6.

