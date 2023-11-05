NASCAR Cup Series Championship Betting Odds & Prediction

The NASCAR Cup Series Championship will be held at Phoenix Raceway on Sunday at 3:00 p.m. ET. Keep reading for event information, betting odds and our predictions for Sunday’s season finale.

Event Information

What: NASCAR Cup Series Championship

Where: Phoenix Raceway

When: Sunday, November 5, 2023

Watch: NBC

NASCAR Cup Series Championship Betting Odds

Only four drivers have odds for today’s race: Kyle Larson, William Byron, Ryan Blaney and Christopher Bell. All four drivers are relatively close together in terms of the odds, although Larson is the clear favorite at +150, followed by Byron and Blaney at +250, respectively. Bell has the longest odds to win the NASCAR Cup Series Championship at +300.

NASCAR Cup Series Championship Predictions

OPTION 1: William Byron (+250)

In seven career races at Phoenix Raceway, Byron has one victory, which is his lone top-5 finish, along with five top-10s. In all seven races at Phoenix, Byron finished in the top-20 for an average finish of 9.9. He also led for 76 laps and while his 98.7 driving rating isn’t as impressive as Larson’s 108.4, Byron clearly likes this track as much as the favorite today.

OPTION 2: Ryan Blaney (+250)

Blaney doesn’t have a win here like Byron and Larson, but he does have an average finish of 9.3, which is higher than those two. In his seven career races at Phoenix Raceway, Blaney has four top-5 finishes and finished outside the top-10 only once (which happened to be a DNF). His best finish was second place and with an average rating of 105.4, he has as good a chance of cashing for you today as Byron.

OPTION 3: Kyle Larson (+150)

Yeah, he’s the favorite and no, his odds don’t hold much value. That said, Larson does have a victory, three top-5s and five top-10s in his six career races at Phoenix. His average finish of 9.8 is slightly better than Byron’s and his 108.4 average driver rating is significantly better than everyone else in the field. He also led for 313 laps in those six career races here, so he’ll challenge for the top spot all afternoon.

Continue the NASCAR conversation in our forum!