Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    NASCAR Articles

    NASCAR Cook Out 400 Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Anthony RomeBy No Comments
    Cook Out 400

    Denny Hamlin and Kyle Larson are co-favorites to win NASCAR’s Cook Out 400 at 4:00 p.m. ET on Sunday. Do either driver hold much value for bettors? Or are there more profitable options available ahead of today’s race from

    Cook Out 400 Event Information

    What: Cook Out 400

    When: 4:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, April 7, 2024

    Where: Martinsville Speedway, VA

    Watch: FOX

    Cook Out 400 Betting Odds

    As previously mentioned, Hamlin and Larson are co-favored at +400, respectively. Martin Truex Jr. is +700 to win today’s race, while Ryan Blaney and Joey Logano are +800. William Byron and Christopher Bell are +1200, respectively, while Chase Elliott and Chase Briscoe are +1400, respectively.

    Continuing with the odds, Ty Gibbs is +1600, followed by Brad Keselowski is +1800 and Bubba Wallace is +2000. Ross Chastain is also +2500, followed by Alex Bowman at +2800 and Josh Berry is +3000. Kyle Busch is +3500.

    Cook Out 400 Predictions

    OPTION 1: Joey Logano (+800)

    In his last six races at Martinsville Speedway, Logano doesn’t have a win but he has the lowest average of finish among active drivers at 5.2. That bests Blaney, Larson and Byron, all of which have wins at this track. Out of those six races, Logano has three top-5 finishes, six top-10s and six top-20s. His best finish was second and his lowest finish was 10th, for an Average Driver Rating of 94.7. Considering he’s starting sixth, Logano’s +800 odds offer bettors plenty of value.

    OPTION 2: Ryan Blaney (+800)

    Like Logano, Blaney offers plenty of value given his history at this track. In his last six races at Martinsville, Blaney has one win, three top-5 finishes and six top-20s. His best finish was obviously the win, while his lowest finish is 11th for an average rating of 105.8. With an average finish of 6.2 and a starting position of 9th, Blaney should be in the mix today.

    OPTION 3: William Byron (+1200)

    You can see what level I’m going for today. The best value is in the tier right behind Hamlin, Larson and Truex Jr. Over his last six races, Byron has an average finish of 8.8. He has one win at Martinsville, three top-5 finishes and four top-10s in his last six races. His lowest finish is 23rd, so like the other two, he should have plenty of opportunities to take the checkered flag today.

    Continue the NASCAR conversation in our Spread.com Forum!

    Share.

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com