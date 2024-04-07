NASCAR Cook Out 400 Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

Denny Hamlin and Kyle Larson are co-favorites to win NASCAR’s Cook Out 400 at 4:00 p.m. ET on Sunday. Do either driver hold much value for bettors? Or are there more profitable options available ahead of today’s race from

Cook Out 400 Event Information

What: Cook Out 400

When: 4:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, April 7, 2024

Where: Martinsville Speedway, VA

Watch: FOX

Cook Out 400 Betting Odds

As previously mentioned, Hamlin and Larson are co-favored at +400, respectively. Martin Truex Jr. is +700 to win today’s race, while Ryan Blaney and Joey Logano are +800. William Byron and Christopher Bell are +1200, respectively, while Chase Elliott and Chase Briscoe are +1400, respectively.

Continuing with the odds, Ty Gibbs is +1600, followed by Brad Keselowski is +1800 and Bubba Wallace is +2000. Ross Chastain is also +2500, followed by Alex Bowman at +2800 and Josh Berry is +3000. Kyle Busch is +3500.

Cook Out 400 Predictions

OPTION 1: Joey Logano (+800)

In his last six races at Martinsville Speedway, Logano doesn’t have a win but he has the lowest average of finish among active drivers at 5.2. That bests Blaney, Larson and Byron, all of which have wins at this track. Out of those six races, Logano has three top-5 finishes, six top-10s and six top-20s. His best finish was second and his lowest finish was 10th, for an Average Driver Rating of 94.7. Considering he’s starting sixth, Logano’s +800 odds offer bettors plenty of value.

OPTION 2: Ryan Blaney (+800)

Like Logano, Blaney offers plenty of value given his history at this track. In his last six races at Martinsville, Blaney has one win, three top-5 finishes and six top-20s. His best finish was obviously the win, while his lowest finish is 11th for an average rating of 105.8. With an average finish of 6.2 and a starting position of 9th, Blaney should be in the mix today.

OPTION 3: William Byron (+1200)

You can see what level I’m going for today. The best value is in the tier right behind Hamlin, Larson and Truex Jr. Over his last six races, Byron has an average finish of 8.8. He has one win at Martinsville, three top-5 finishes and four top-10s in his last six races. His lowest finish is 23rd, so like the other two, he should have plenty of opportunities to take the checkered flag today.

