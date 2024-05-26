NASCAR Coca-Cola 600 Betting Odds & Predictions

With Kyle Larson favored and Ty Gibbs nabbing the pole position in qualifying, which drivers are the ones to back in Sunday’s NASCAR Coca-Cola 600? The action tonight from Charlotte Motor Speedway will begin at 6:00 p.m. ET.

Coca-Cola 600 Event Information

What: NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600

Where: Charlotte Motor Speedway, Charlotte, NC

When: 6:30 p.m. ET, Sunday, May 26

Watch: FOX

Coca-Cola 600 Betting Odds

As previously mentioned, Larson is the current favorite to win the Coca-Cola 600 at +450 odds, followed by Denny Hamlin at +650. Martin Truex Jr. is +700 to win, followed by William Byron at +750 and Gubbs at +900. Chase Elliott and Tyler Reddick are both +1000, respectively, followed by Christopher Bell and Ryan Blaney at +1100, respectively.

Brad Keselowski, meanwhile, is +1600, followed by Kyle Busch at +1800 and Chris Buescher at +2000. Ross Chastain is also +2000, followed by Joey Logano at +2200 and Alex Bowman at +2800. Bubba Wallace is +3100, then the odds drop off dramatically from there, as Noah Gragson is +6500.

Coca-Cola 600 Predictions

OPTION 1: Tyler Reddick (+1000)

Reddick is currently sixth in the Cup Standings, listed 90 points behind Larson for the top spot. In 13 races this season, Reddick has one win, four top-5 finishes and seven finishes inside the top-10. Among qualified drivers, he also owns the highest Average Driver Rating (109.9) at Charlotte Motor Speedway over the last three races here. In those three races, Reddick finished inside the top-10 all three times, including one top-5 placement.

OPTION 2: William Byron (+750)

Byron doesn’t offer the best value, but I still envision him competing near the top of the standings when tonight’s race is all said and done. In 13 races this season, Byron already has three victories, four top-5 finishes and eight top-10s. He too has raced well at Charlotte, finishing with a 104.1 Average Driver Rating, which is fourth among qualified racers. He doesn’t have a win, but finished inside the top-5 twice and the top-10 all three times he’s competed here since 2021.

OPTION 3: Ryan Blaney (+1100)

You get a little more bang for your buck if you go with Blaney tonight. He currently ranks 8th in the Cup Standings, although he’s without a win on the year. He does have four top-5 finishes and five top-10s. He also has a win at Charlotte Motor Speedway since February of 2021, finish with a 96.2 Average Driver Rating and an average finish of 14.3