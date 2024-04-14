NASCAR Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 Odds & Prediction

Kyle Larson has the pole and the best odds to win NASCAR’s Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday. That said, is he one of the best options to win today’s race from Texas Motor Speedway?

Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 Event Info

What: Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400

When: 3:30 p.m. ET, Sunday, April 14, 2024

Where: Texas Motor Speedway

Watch: FOX

Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 Betting Odds

Kyle Larson is the current favorite to take the checkered flag at +400, followed by Tyler Reddick at +450 and William Byron at +700. Denny Hamlin has the next-best odds at +800, followed by Martin Truex Jr. at +900. Ty Gibbs and Ryan Blaney are +1200, respectively, while Christopher Bell is +1400 and Bubba Wallace is +1600.

Continuing with the odds, Kyle Busch, Chase Elliott, Ross Chastain and Joey Logano are +2000, respectively, while Alex Bowman is +3100. Brad Keselowski, meanwhile, is +3400, followed by Chris Buescher at +3700.

Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 Predictions

OPTION 1: Kyle Larson (+400)

I believe this is the first time I listed one of the favorites to win, but this one makes sense. Out of the active drivers, Larson has the highest average driver rating (122.0) at Texas Motor Speedway. In his last three races here, he has one win and two top-10 finishes for an average finish of 13.7. The only other driver that comes close to those numbers is William Byron.

OPTION 2: William Byron (+700)

You had to figure I was going here next, right? As previously mentioned, Byron has similar numbers at Texas Motor Speedway. He has one win, two top-5s, three top-10s and three top-20s. His best finish was first and his lowest is seventh, for an average driver rating of 113.3. He also offers you slightly better odds at +700.

OPTION 3: Denny Hamlin (+800)

I know, I know: Not much payoff with any of these drivers. The numbers at Texas Motor Speedway don’t offer much in terms of betting value. Hamlin’s best finish here is fifth, but his lowest is only 11th. He has an average driver rating of 103.5 and an average finish of 8.7, with one top-5 finish, two top-10s and three top-20s. Like the other drivers on this list, Hamlin should be in the mix.

