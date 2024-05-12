Close Menu
    Goodyear 400 NASCAR Betting Odds & Predictions

    Goodyear 400

    The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Darlington Raceway on Sunday afternoon for the Goodyear 400. With Kyle Larson favored and Tyler Reddick starting from the pole position, which drivers make the most sense to make this afternoon?

    Goodyear 400 Event Information

    What: Goodyear 400

    Where: Darlington Raceway

    When: 3:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, May 12

    Watch: FOX Sports 1

    Goodyear 400 Betting Odds

    As previously mentioned, Larson is the current favorite to take the checkered flag today at +400 odds. Denny Hamlin, meanwhile, is +450, followed by Reddick at +650. Martin Truex Jr. is +700 and William Byron is +750, then the odds drop to +1000 for Brad Keselowski and Chris Buescher, respectively. Christopher Bell is +1400, followed by Ross Chastain at +1600.

    Continuing with the odds, Ty Gibbs, Kyle Busch and Chase Elliott are +2000, respectively, followed by Joey Logano and Ryan Blaney at +2500, respectively. Bubba Wallace and Erik Jones are +4000, respectively, followed by Alex Bowman and Noah Gragson at +5000, respectively.

    Goodyear 400 Betting Predictions

    OPTION 1: Ryan Blaney (+2500)

    Blaney is currently 100 points behind Larson in the Cup Standings at sixth place, but he’s on the rise. In 12 starts this season, he’s yet to win a race but does have four top-5 finishes, five top-10s and one stage victory. Blaney hasn’t had a ton of success at Darlington, as his 15.2 average finish would indicate. However, he finished ninth respectively in both of his races at Darlington last year. Perhaps today will be the day he puts it all together.

    OPTION 2: Chase Elliott (+2000)

    Elliott’s average finish at Darlington is 17.1, but he finished third and eighth, respectively, here a year ago. In fact, he’s finished inside the top-10 in three of his last four races at Darlington. He’s also have a solid season. In 12 races this season, Elliott has one win, five top-5 finishes and six top-10s. Just 55 points behind Larson in the Cup Standings, I expect Elliott to put together another solid Sunday.

    OPTION 3: Ross Chastain (+1600)

    In 12 races this season, Chastain has yet to win an event but still sits at No. 10 in the Cup Standings. He has one top-5 finish, four top-10 finishes and one stage victory. His average finish at Darlington Raceway is 19.9, but he finished fifth the last time he raced on this track.  

