NASCAR Cup Series Race At Homestead-Miami Prediction

With three races remaining, Kyle Larson is the only driver safely into the Championship 4 entering Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series Race AT Homestead-Miami. Who else will be safe after today?

Event Information

What: NASCAR Cup Series Race At Homestead-Miami

When: 2:30 p.m. ET, Sunday, October 22, 2023

Where: Homestead-Miami Speedway

Watch: NBC

NASCAR Cup Series Race At Homestead-Miami Betting Odds

Kyle Larson is the current favorite at +250 odds, followed by Martin Truex Jr. at +550. Ryan Blaney and Tyler Reddick have the next-best odds at +600, respectively, while William Byron is +750. Denny Hamlin, meanwhile, is +1000, while Bubba Wallace is +1400 to win today’s race.

Continuing with the odds, Ross Chastain and Christopher Bell are both +1600, respectively, while Brad Keselowski is +1800. Kyle Busch and Kevin Harvick are each +2100, respectively, while Chris Buescher and Chase Elliott are both +2800, respectively. Alex Bowman is +3300, followed by Ty Gibbs at +4000 and Joey Logano at +5000.

NASCAR Cup Series Race At Homestead-Miami Predictions

OPTION 1: Tyler Reddick (+600)

Seeing as though he has an average finish of 2.5, with one win and two top-5 finishes in his two races, Larson is the obvious favorite today. That said, Reddick has posted quality numbers at Homestead as well. In three career races here, Reddick has two top-5 finishes and an average finish of 13.7. Starting third today, he should be in the mix.

OPTION 2: Brad Keselowski (+1800)

Keselowski is another driver that has fared well at Homestead. While he did not win any of his three career races here, he did post one top-5 finish and two top-10s. In his other race at Homestead, he finished in the top-20 for an overall average finish of 10.3 in that trio of starts. He’s also led for 48 laps and has never finished lower than 16 here. He’ll start right behind Reddick at No. 4.

OPTION 3: Austin Dillon (+15000)

Here’s your longshot play. In his three career starts at Homestead, Dillon has an average finish of 7.7. His best finish was fourth while his lowest was 12th, although he never led in any of those races. That said, his average starting position was 23.3, so his finishes were quite impressive given the circumstances. What’s different about today? He’s starting sixth. Dillon is too good to pass up given his stats at Homestead.

