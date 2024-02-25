Ambetter Health 400 NASCAR Betting Odds & Predictions

Following William Byron’s win in the Daytona 500 to kick off the season, NASCAR heads to another drafting race in Atlanta where the Ambetter Health 400 will be held. Here are the betting odds and our predictions for today’s race from Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Ambetter Health 400 Race Information

What: Ambetter Health 400

Where: Atlanta Motor Speedway

When: February 25, Sunday, 3:00 p.m. ET

Watch: FOX

Ambetter Health 400 Betting Odds

Joey Logano is a +450 favorite to win the Ambetter Health 400 today from Atlanta. Denny Hamlin has the next-best odds at +850, followed by Ryan Blaney and Kyle Larson at +1000, respectively. Christopher Bell is +1200, followed by Chase Elliott and Brad Keselowski at +1300, respectively. Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr. are both +1400, respectively, while Byron is +1500.

Bubba Wallace, Tyler Reddick and Ross Chastain are all +2000, respectively, to win the Ambetter Health 400 today, followed by Michael McDowell and Chris Buescher at +2500, respectively. Austin Cindric is +3000, Alex Bowman is +3200 and Ty Gibbs is +3500. Erik Jones, Daniel Suarez and Austin Dillon are all +4000, respectively, while Chase Briscoe is +4200. Rickey Stenhouse Jr. and Corey LaJoie are both +4500, respectively.

Ambetter Health 400 Predictions

OPTION 1: Ryan Blaney (+1000)

Since February 2021, Blaney has the best average finish at Atlanta among drivers with at least six races (the maximum over that time frame). And actually, his 7.3 average finish is the best among all drivers in today’s grid, not just those with at least six starts. In those six races, Blaney has one win, three top-5 finishes and five top-10s. He led for 67 laps, with a high of first place and a low of just 17th. His 110.00 average driver rating is the highest at Atlanta Motor Speedway among drivers in today’s grid. He’ll start sixth today, so he’ll be in the mix.

OPTION 2: William Byron (+1500)

Bettors will likely stay away from Byron figuring he can’t go back-to-back, but he has excellent numbers at Atlanta. In his six starts here, he has two wins, two top-5 finishes, three top-10s and has led for 174 laps. His 94.6 average driver rating is fourth behind only Blaney, Elliott and Kurt Busch. Byron will start from the 11th position today and you know he’s confident following the win in Daytona earlier this week.

OPTION 3: Chase Elliott (+1300)

Elliott’s 13.0 average finish at Atlanta ranks second to only Blaney’s 7.3. In his five races at Atlanta since February of 2021, Elliott has one win, one top-5 finishes, three top-10s and four top-20s. His best finish was the victory and his lowest was 38th. His average driver rating of 95.7 also ranks second to only Blaney, although Elliott will have the disadvantage of starting 28th today. His average start in his last five races at Atlanta is 7.2, so he’s got some work to do today. Still, he offers betters plenty of value.

