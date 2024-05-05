Close Menu
    NASCAR Articles

    AdventHealth 400 NASCAR Betting Odds & Predictions

    AdventHealth 400

    The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Kansas Speedway on Sunday afternoon for the AdventHealth 400. Which drivers will best compete for the checkered flag this afternoon?

    AdventHealth 400 Event Information

    What: AdventHealth 400

    When: 3:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, May 5, 2024

    Where: Kansas Speedway

    Watch: FS1

    AdventHealth 400 Betting Odds

    Kyle Larson is the current favorite at +250, followed by Denny Hamlin at +450. Tyler Reddick is +700 to win today’s race, followed by Christopher Bell at +750 and Martin Truex Jr. is +900. Ty Gibbs and William Byron are +1000, respectively.

    Kyle Busch, meanwhile, is +1200 to win today’s AdventHealth 400. Ross Chastain and Chase Elliott is +1600, respectively, followed by Bubba Wallace is +1800. Ryan Blaney is +2500, followed by Alex Bowman at +2800 and Joey Logano is +3100.

    AdventHealth 400 Predictions

    OPTION 1: Kyle Busch (+1200)

    Busch has the highest average driver rating of 110.3 at Kansas Speedway behind only Larson (119.7) and Hamlin (111.3). In his last three races here, Busch has one win, two top-5s, two top-10s and two top-15 finishes. His lowest finish in those three races was 15th and his average finish was 6.7. Assuming these trends hold up, Busch will be in the mix today at Kansas and at a much better price than Larson or Hamlin.

    OPTION 2: Chase Elliott (+1600)

    Elliott has six races at Kansas Speedway since February of 2021 and over that span, he owns an average rating of 97.2. He has two top-5 finishes, four top-10s and five top-20s, with an average finish of 10.0. While his best finish was second, his lowest was 29th. Starting inside the top-10 today, Elliott has a chance to make some noise today and climb in the Cup Standings. He currently ranks third with 377 points, winning once, finishing in the top-10 five times and in the top-5 four times.

    OPTION 3: Bubba Wallace (+1800)

    In six races at Kansas, Wallace has one win, two top-5 finishes, three top-10s and four top-20s. His lowest finish over that span was 32nd and his average rating of 94.0 ranks 8th among active drivers. Wallace has not had the best season, as he ranks 15th in the current NASCAR Cup Standings. In 11 races this season, he does not have a win but this is a track he clearly favors and perhaps he’ll surprise today.

