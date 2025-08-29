2025 Pacific Office Automation 147 Odds, Preview & Entry List

NASCAR’s Pacific Office Automation 147 roars to life on August 30 at picturesque Portland International Raceway, offering fans and bettors a thrilling road-course spectacle in the Xfinity Series. With a star-studded field that blends rising road-course talents and series veterans, this race stands as a late-season focal point you won’t want to miss. Below you’ll find the latest outright odds, every name in the entry list, track specs, last year’s winner, and the race-day weather forecast—everything you need to talk race strategies and make smart picks.

Race Essentials & Track Info

Event: NASCAR Xfinity Series – Pacific Office Automation 147 (Race 25 of 33)

NASCAR Xfinity Series – Pacific Office Automation 147 (Race 25 of 33) Date & Time: Saturday, August 30, 2025 – 7:30 p.m. ET (Green flag approx. 7:40 p.m. ET)

Saturday, August 30, 2025 – 7:30 p.m. ET (Green flag approx. 7:40 p.m. ET) TV / Radio: The CW network / MRN & SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

The CW network / MRN & SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Track: Portland International Raceway — permanent road course, 1.967 miles, 12 turns

Portland International Raceway — permanent road course, 1.967 miles, 12 turns Distance: 75 laps, approx. 147.5 miles, with three 25-lap stages

Last Year’s Winner (2024)

The 2024 Pacific Office Automation 147 was won by Shane van Gisbergen, driving for Kaulig Racing. The New Zealand native showcased his road-course mastery to dominate at Portland.

Anticipated Weather Forecast (Portland, OR – Race Day)

Race day in Portland looks ideal for late-summer racing: partly sunny skies with highs near the upper 80s to low 90s, cooling into the evening with comfortable temps in the 70s. Rain is not expected, though track heat could elevate tire wear and influence pit strategy.

Complete Outright Odds to Win – Pacific Office Automation 147

Connor Zilisch –200

Sam Mayer +700

Justin Allgaier +800

Austin Hill +1200

Sheldon Creed +1200

Sammy Smith +1600

Will Brown +1600

Jesse Love +2500

Joey Hand +2500

Nick Sanchez +2500

Taylor Gray +2500

Carson Kvapil +4000

Jack Perkins +4000

William Sawalich +5000

Austin Green +6000

Christian Eckes +6000

Alon Day +10000

Brandon Jones +10000

Harrison Burton +10000

Alex Labbé +20000

Daniel Dye +20000

Jeb Burton +20000

Blaine Perkins +25000

Brennan Poole +25000

Dean Thompson +25000

Josh Williams +25000

Matt DiBenedetto +25000

Parker Retzlaff +25000

Ryan Sieg +25000

Anthony Alfredo +50000

Jeremy Clements +50000

Kyle Sieg +50000

Garrett Smithley +100000

Ryan Ellis +100000

Takuma Koga +100000

Thomas Annunziata +100000

Vicente Salas +100000

Complete Driver Entry List – Pacific Office Automation 147

No. 00 – Sheldon Creed

No. 1 – Carson Kvapil (R)

No. 2 – Jesse Love

No. 4 – Parker Retzlaff

No. 07 – Alex Labbé

No. 7 – Justin Allgaier

No. 8 – Sammy Smith

No. 10 – Daniel Dye (R)

No. 11 – Will Brown

No. 14 – Garrett Smithley

No. 16 – Christian Eckes (R)

No. 18 – William Sawalich (R)

No. 19 – Jack Perkins

No. 20 – Brandon Jones

No. 21 – Austin Hill

No. 24 – Alon Day

No. 25 – Harrison Burton

No. 26 – Dean Thompson (R)

No. 27 – Jeb Burton

No. 28 – Joey Hand

No. 31 – Blaine Perkins

No. 32 – Austin Green

No. 35 – Takuma Koga

No. 39 – Ryan Sieg

No. 41 – Sam Mayer

No. 42 – Anthony Alfredo

No. 44 – Brennan Poole

No. 45 – Vicente Salas

No. 48 – Nick Sanchez (R)

No. 51 – Jeremy Clements

No. 53 – Kyle Sieg

No. 54 – Taylor Gray (R)

No. 70 – Thomas Annunziata

No. 71 – Ryan Ellis

No. 88 – Connor Zilisch (R)

No. 91 – Josh Williams

No. 99 – Matt DiBenedetto

Pacific Office Automation 147 Snapshot