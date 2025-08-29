2025 Pacific Office Automation 147 Odds, Preview & Entry List

NASCAR’s Pacific Office Automation 147 roars to life on August 30 at picturesque Portland International Raceway, offering fans and bettors a thrilling road-course spectacle in the Xfinity Series. With a star-studded field that blends rising road-course talents and series veterans, this race stands as a late-season focal point you won’t want to miss. Below you’ll find the latest outright odds, every name in the entry list, track specs, last year’s winner, and the race-day weather forecast—everything you need to talk race strategies and make smart picks.
Race Essentials & Track Info
- Event: NASCAR Xfinity Series – Pacific Office Automation 147 (Race 25 of 33)
- Date & Time: Saturday, August 30, 2025 – 7:30 p.m. ET (Green flag approx. 7:40 p.m. ET)
- TV / Radio: The CW network / MRN & SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
- Track: Portland International Raceway — permanent road course, 1.967 miles, 12 turns
- Distance: 75 laps, approx. 147.5 miles, with three 25-lap stages
Last Year’s Winner (2024)
The 2024 Pacific Office Automation 147 was won by Shane van Gisbergen, driving for Kaulig Racing. The New Zealand native showcased his road-course mastery to dominate at Portland.
Anticipated Weather Forecast (Portland, OR – Race Day)
Race day in Portland looks ideal for late-summer racing: partly sunny skies with highs near the upper 80s to low 90s, cooling into the evening with comfortable temps in the 70s. Rain is not expected, though track heat could elevate tire wear and influence pit strategy.
Complete Outright Odds to Win – Pacific Office Automation 147
- Connor Zilisch –200
- Sam Mayer +700
- Justin Allgaier +800
- Austin Hill +1200
- Sheldon Creed +1200
- Sammy Smith +1600
- Will Brown +1600
- Jesse Love +2500
- Joey Hand +2500
- Nick Sanchez +2500
- Taylor Gray +2500
- Carson Kvapil +4000
- Jack Perkins +4000
- William Sawalich +5000
- Austin Green +6000
- Christian Eckes +6000
- Alon Day +10000
- Brandon Jones +10000
- Harrison Burton +10000
- Alex Labbé +20000
- Daniel Dye +20000
- Jeb Burton +20000
- Blaine Perkins +25000
- Brennan Poole +25000
- Dean Thompson +25000
- Josh Williams +25000
- Matt DiBenedetto +25000
- Parker Retzlaff +25000
- Ryan Sieg +25000
- Anthony Alfredo +50000
- Jeremy Clements +50000
- Kyle Sieg +50000
- Garrett Smithley +100000
- Ryan Ellis +100000
- Takuma Koga +100000
- Thomas Annunziata +100000
- Vicente Salas +100000
Complete Driver Entry List – Pacific Office Automation 147
- No. 00 – Sheldon Creed
- No. 1 – Carson Kvapil (R)
- No. 2 – Jesse Love
- No. 4 – Parker Retzlaff
- No. 07 – Alex Labbé
- No. 7 – Justin Allgaier
- No. 8 – Sammy Smith
- No. 10 – Daniel Dye (R)
- No. 11 – Will Brown
- No. 14 – Garrett Smithley
- No. 16 – Christian Eckes (R)
- No. 18 – William Sawalich (R)
- No. 19 – Jack Perkins
- No. 20 – Brandon Jones
- No. 21 – Austin Hill
- No. 24 – Alon Day
- No. 25 – Harrison Burton
- No. 26 – Dean Thompson (R)
- No. 27 – Jeb Burton
- No. 28 – Joey Hand
- No. 31 – Blaine Perkins
- No. 32 – Austin Green
- No. 35 – Takuma Koga
- No. 39 – Ryan Sieg
- No. 41 – Sam Mayer
- No. 42 – Anthony Alfredo
- No. 44 – Brennan Poole
- No. 45 – Vicente Salas
- No. 48 – Nick Sanchez (R)
- No. 51 – Jeremy Clements
- No. 53 – Kyle Sieg
- No. 54 – Taylor Gray (R)
- No. 70 – Thomas Annunziata
- No. 71 – Ryan Ellis
- No. 88 – Connor Zilisch (R)
- No. 91 – Josh Williams
- No. 99 – Matt DiBenedetto
