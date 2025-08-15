2025 NASCAR Truck Series eero 250 Betting Preview, Odds & Predictions

The 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series eero 250 takes center stage at Richmond Raceway this Friday night, delivering one of the most anticipated short-track showdowns of the year.

As the regular-season finale, every lap will count for drivers chasing valuable playoff points and a coveted spot in the postseason. This 250-lap battle on Richmond’s 0.75-mile D-shaped oval promises high-intensity action, late-race drama, and plenty of wagering opportunities.

Our complete NASCAR Truck Series picks break down the latest Richmond Raceway betting odds, race favorites, and long-shot sleepers—helping you make sharp, value-driven bets on one of the year’s most pivotal races.

2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series – eero 250 Betting Preview

Event Overview

Race: 2025 eero 250 (6th Annual, 18th race of the season)

Friday, Location: Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Virginia — a 0.75-mile D-shaped short track (~187.5 mi race) that races more like a superspeedway with multiple grooves and plenty of action.

Duration: 250 laps (187.5 miles), structured as Stages 1 & 2 of 70 laps each, with a final 110-lap run to the finish.

250 laps (187.5 miles), structured as Stages 1 & 2 of 70 laps each, with a final 110-lap run to the finish. Prize Purse: Approximately $782,900 total for the event.

Playoff Implications: As the last event of the regular season, it's the final chance for drivers to secure playoff spots or improve their seeding.

Schedule & Broadcast Coverage

Practice: 2:05 PM ET on FS2

2:05 PM ET on FS2 Qualifying: 3:10 PM ET on FS2 (single-car, two-lap format)

3:10 PM ET on FS2 (single-car, two-lap format) Race Start: Coverage begins at 7:30 PM ET on FS1, with the green flag expected around 7:48 PM ET

Coverage begins at 7:30 PM ET on FS1, with the green flag expected around 7:48 PM ET Radio: NASCAR Racing Network (NRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Channel 90)

NASCAR Racing Network (NRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Channel 90) Streaming: Available through the Fox Sports app for authenticated viewers

Betting Odds, Favorites & Long Shots

Current Betting Highlights (DraftKings Sportsbook as of race week):

Race Winner – Corey Heim: +300

Heim has been the standout performer this season, with multiple wins and a dominant playoff points lead. His odds still offer value considering his track record.

Top-Three Finish – Christian Eckes: +150

Eckes has been consistent and carries strong momentum, making him a solid bet for a podium finish.

Eckes has been consistent and carries strong momentum, making him a solid bet for a podium finish. Top-Five Finish – Tyler Ankrum: +285

A high-reward option for bettors looking for an underdog capable of breaking into the top five.

Race Favorites & Analysis

Corey Heim : The clear frontrunner with unmatched consistency and dominance in 2025. +300 is enticing given his form and playoff motivation.

: The clear frontrunner with unmatched consistency and dominance in 2025. +300 is enticing given his form and playoff motivation. Ty Majeski : The defending eero 250 winner with a knack for short-track racing. Experience and past success at Richmond make him a serious contender.

: The defending eero 250 winner with a knack for short-track racing. Experience and past success at Richmond make him a serious contender. Grant Enfinger, Chandler Smith, and Layne Riggs: Each has either a strong Richmond track record or recent form that suggests top-tier potential.

Long Shot Value Picks

Christian Eckes (+150 Top-Three) : Strong pace and consistency give him legitimate podium potential.

: Strong pace and consistency give him legitimate podium potential. Tyler Ankrum (+285 Top-Five) : Can capitalize on race chaos and strategy to deliver a surprise result.

: Can capitalize on race chaos and strategy to deliver a surprise result. Matt Crafton: A seasoned veteran who knows Richmond well. While not among the favorites, his experience could pay off at long odds.

Strategy-Based Betting Angles

Bank on the Favorite – Corey Heim’s dominance, combined with playoff motivation, makes him a smart primary wager. Chase Value Finishes – Bets on Eckes for a top-three or Ankrum for a top-five deliver potential payout with reasonable risk. Consider Playoff Momentum – Drivers like Majeski, Smith, or Riggs may push harder to carry momentum into the postseason. Veteran Savvy – Crafton could quietly deliver a profitable finish thanks to experience and race craft.

Final Thoughts

The 2025 eero 250 at Richmond Raceway is more than just another Truck Series race—it’s the high-stakes regular-season finale. Corey Heim arrives as the heavy favorite, but Richmond’s short-track unpredictability leaves the door open for challengers like Ty Majeski, Layne Riggs, and Chandler Smith.

Whether you’re taking the chalk on Heim or hunting for value in long shots like Eckes, Ankrum, or Crafton, the combination of playoff drama and short-track fireworks promises a thrilling betting slate.