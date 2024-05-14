Yankees vs. Twins MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

With Carlos Rodon set to oppose Chris Paddack in the pitching matchup, what’s the best value in Tuesday night’s Yankees vs. Twins contest? First pitch from Target Field is set for 7:40 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

967 New York Yankees (-122) at 968 Minnesota Twins (+104); o/u 8.5

7:40 p.m. ET, Tuesday, May 14, 2024

Target Field, Minneapolis, MN

Yankees vs. Twins: Public Bettors Favoring New York

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 60% of bets are on the Yankees’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Judge hits two-run homer in win over Rays

Aaron Judge went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer in a 10-6 win over the Rays on Sunday. Judge’s homer was a 374-foot shot that left the bat at 106.7 mph. In fact, Judge had three of the five hardest-hit balls of the day, including a 109.9 mph single in the first inning and a 106.7 mph flyout in the eighth inning that had a .770 xBA and would have been a home run in 10 MLB stadiums. The Yankees slugger is not off to a great start to the season, but he went 7-for-21 this week with three home runs and seven RBI, so perhaps he’s starting to feel like himself a bit.

Santana homers in third straight game

Carlos Santana homered in a third straight game Sunday against the Blue Jays. It’s the second time in three weeks that he’s homered in three straight games, which is kind of weird, in that he’s hit just one homer in his other 31 games. The three-run shot today accounted for all of the runs off Alek Manoah in the game. Santana also had a single. He’s upped his OPS from .601 to .697 the last three days.

Yankees vs. Twins MLB Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 6 of NY Yankees’ last 8 games

Over/Under has gone OVER in 28 of Minnesota’s last 39 games against NY Yankees

The total has gone OVER in 25 of NY Yankees’ last 35 games when playing on the road against Minnesota

The total has gone OVER in 7 of Minnesota’s last 10 games at home

Yankees vs. Twins MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take New York. The Yankees are 8-3 in their last 11 games overall, are 8-3 in their last 11 games against an opponent from the American League and are 5-1 in their last six games against an opponent from the American League Central Division. On the other side, the Twins are just 28-77 in their last 105 games against the Yankees and are 15-35 in their last 50 games when playing at home against New York.

Yankees vs. Twins MLB Playoffs Prediction: NEW YORK YANKEES -122