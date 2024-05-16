Close Menu
    Yankees vs. Twins MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Yankees vs. Twins

    With Clarke Schmidt set to oppose Joe Ryan in Thursday afternoon’s Yankees vs. Twins matinee, what’s the best bet in today’s matchup? First pitch is set for 1:10 p.m. ET.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    957 New York Yankees (-104) at 958 Minnesota Twins (-112); o/u 8.5

    1:10 p.m. ET, Thursday, May 16, 2024

    Target Field, Minneapolis, MN

    Yankees vs. Twins: Public Bettors Leaning Towards New York

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 56% of bets are on the Yankees’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Schmidt pitches 6 2/3 innings scoreless baseball

    Clarke Schmidt outdueled Taj Bradley in Friday evening’s victory over the Rays, scattering five hits over 6 2/3 innings of scoreless baseball. The 28-year-old hurler struck out six batters on the evening while walking a pair. The only real threat against him came in the fifth inning where he allowed a two-out single to Richie Palacios and walked Jose Caballero, but he punched out Alex Jackson to quell the uprising. Schmidt generated 14 swings and misses on 87 pitches in the game — five each on his sweeper and cutter — while posting a CSW of 34 percent. He’ll bring a stellar 2.95 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and a 47/15 K/BB ratio (42 2/3 innings) into Thursday’s showdown against the Twins in Minnesota.

    Ryan pitches seven innings one-run ball

    Joe Ryan pitched seven innings of one-run ball Friday in the Twins’ 3-2 defeat of the Blue Jays. The lone run was a 365-foot homer from Isiah Kiner-Falefa. The ball barely rated as hard hit, leaving his bat at 95.5 mph, and was a homer in only 11 ballparks. It’s Ryan’s fourth straight quality start, and he still hasn’t allowed more than three earned runs in a game this season. Alas, the win tonight was only his second. Ryan will face the Yankees next.

    The total has gone UNDER in 6 of NY Yankees’ last 8 games against Minnesota

    Over/Under has gone UNDER in 4 of Minnesota’s last 5 games

    The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Minnesota’s last 5 games against an opponent in the American League

    The total has gone UNDER in 7 of Minnesota’s last 9 games against an opponent in the American League East Division

    Yankees vs. Twins MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take New York. The Yankees are 9-2 in their last 11 games overall, are 5-2 in their last seven road games and are 7-1 in their last eight games when facing an opponent from the American League Central Division. On the other side, the Twins are just 7-21 in their last 28 games against the Yankees and are 4-10 in their last 14 home games versus New York.

    Yankees vs. Twins MLB Playoffs Prediction: NEW YORK YANKEES -102

