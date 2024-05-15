Yankees vs. Twins MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

Marcus Stroman will oppose Pablo Lopez in Wednesday night’s pitching matchup at Target Field. With the Twins listed as a home favorite and the total sitting at 8 runs, what’s the best bet tonight from Minneapolis?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

919 New York Yankees (+122) at 920 Minnesota Twins (-135); o/u 8

7:40 p.m. ET, Wednesday, May 15, 2024

Target Field, Minneapolis, MN

Yankees vs. Twins Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 56% of bets are on the Twins moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

New York Yankees DFS SPIN

The Yankees won their second consecutive game on Tuesday night. Giancarlo Stanton led the way going 2-5 with a homer. Stanton has now recorded a hit in three-consecutive contests for the Yanks.

Minnesota Twins DFS SPIN

The Twins lost by a score of 5-1 on Tuesday night. Ryan Jeffers recorded the only run on a solo home run in the bottom of the 1st inning. The Twins will look for better success at the plate against Marcus Stroman on Wednesday night.

Yankees vs. Twins MLB Betting Trends

The Twins are 7-3 ATS in its last 10 home games.

Minnesota is 5-5 SU in their last 10 games against NY.

The total has gone over in 3 of the last 5 home games for the Twins.

Yankees vs. Twins MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the Twins. Minnesota starter, Pablo Lopez has been excellent for the Twins, with a WHIP under 1 with 55 strikeouts and 8 walks on the year. The Twins’ offense should have better success against Stroman then they did last night against Rodon and the top guys in bullpen should be fresh. Minnesota wins game two.

MLB BETTING PREDICTION: Minnesota -135