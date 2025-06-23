Yankees vs. Reds Prediction: Will Cincinnati take down New York?

​As summer heats up in Cincinnati, the Yankees (45–32) hit the road to face the Reds (40–38) to kick off their three-game series. The Yankees bring momentum from a 4–2 win and four victories in their last five, while the Reds are riding high themselves, winning three straight and looking to capitalize at home. What’s the smart bet in tonight’s Yankees vs. Reds game?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

New York Yankees at Cincinnati Reds

7:10 p.m. ET, Monday, June 23, 2025

Great American Ballpark, Cincinnati, OH

Yankees vs. Reds Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Yankees are -120 moneyline favorites to knock off the Reds, who are +100 moneyline underdogs. The total, meanwhile, sits at 9.5 runs.

Yankees vs. Reds Public Betting: Bettors Favor NY

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 59% of the bets are on the Yankees’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Matchup Overview

Yankees SP Allan Winans (R)

No MLB record listed yet, but will be making his first or early-season start at Great American Ball Park.

Reds SP Nick Lodolo (L)

5–5 with a solid 3.71 ERA, 1.11 WHIP across 85 IP—strong southpaw coming in fresh.

Team Form

Team Last 5 Games Notable Stats

Yankees W‑W‑W‑W‑L (4‑1) Away: 21–16; strong offense led by Aaron Judge’s 27 HR, .367 BA

Reds W‑W‑W‑L‑L (3‑2) Home: 20–17; offense headlined by Elly De La Cruz (17 HR, 52 RBI)

Key Storylines

1. Winans’ debut vs. Lodolo’s consistency

Winans, likely making his first real MLB start, brings unpredictability, while Lodolo delivers dependable left‑handed pitching with a respectable ERA and WHIP.

2. Power hitters in the spotlight

Yankees’ powerhouse Aaron Judge leads MLB in home runs (27), but Reds’ Elly De La Cruz is no slouch—17 long balls and a .265 average.

3. Pitching edge goes to the Reds

Lodolo’s strong numbers contrast with Winans’ debut jitters. Expect Cincinnati’s bullpen to lean on that early MLB rotation boost.

Yankees vs. Reds MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Why Cincinnati?

Lodolo’s reliable lefty performance

Reds’ offense riding confidence at home

Winans’ inexperience likely to lead to early runs

Final call: Expect a back‑and‑forth game, but home field and pitching depth give the Reds a 6–4 win.

Yankees vs. Reds MLB Playoffs Prediction: CINCINNATI REDS +100