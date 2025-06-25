Yankees vs. Reds MLB Prediction: Is betting total set too high?

The Yankees have dropped seven out of their last 10 games, which includes back-to-back games in Cincinnati this week. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Yankees vs. Reds matchup at 7:10 p.m. ET?

Yankees vs. Reds Game Info

New York Yankees at Cincinnati Reds

7:10 p.m. ET, Wednesday, June 25, 2025

Great American Ballpark, Cincinnati, OH

Yankees vs. Reds Public Betting & Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Yankees are -199 moneyline favorites to beat the Reds. Cincinnati is +181 on the moneyline and the total sits at 9 runs.

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting data page shows that the majority of public bettors are on New York.

Pitching Matchup

Yankees – Max Fried (LHP)

Fried is on a dominant stretch—entering tonight, he’s 9–1 with a 1.84 ERA across 14 starts and has delivered multiple quality outings, allowing two runs or fewer consistently.

He’s tied for the MLB lead with a sterling 1.42 ERA through 31.2 innings, and his gaudy stat line includes 30 strikeouts, a 1.01 WHIP, and elite efficiency (12 whiffs, 10 grounders on 83 pitches in one outing).

Fried’s repertoire—mid-90s fastball, cutter, sweeping curve, changeup—has puzzled hitters, and he continues to stabilize the Yankees rotation after New York’s emphatic offseason investment.

Reds – Brady Singer (RHP)

Over 12 starts this season, Singer is 6–6 with a 4.66 ERA, a 1.34 WHIP, and 53 strikeouts in 63.2 innings.

He impressed during spring training by adding a cutter to his fastball/slider mix—now regularly throwing it in-game, improving his two-strike approach.

Last season with Kansas City, Singer showed durability and strikeout ability. He’s grown as a Reds starter, though he remains vulnerable to left-handed power, which could be problematic against New York’s lineup.

Key Factors

Experience edge: Fried is a bona fide ace in peak form; Singer is solid but still rounding into consistency.

Platoon impacts: Reds have struggled vs. lefties—hitting only .217/.301/.349 this season—and Elly De La Cruz (.211/.272/.400 vs LHP) is their best hitter—an issue tonight.

Offensive firepower: The Yankees have lineup depth and won’t shy away from challenging Singer early.

Bullpen matters: Fried often goes deep (70+ innings, efficient), setting up New York’s strong bullpen. Reds relief staff may be tested.

Yankees vs. Reds Betting Prediction

Fried should provide 6+ innings of elite pitching, limiting Cincinnati’s offense. While Singer may keep it close early, the Yankees are poised to strike in key innings. Expect NYM to cruise to a series-clinching win, but I like the under based on the betting odds.

Yankees vs. Reds MLB PREDICTION: UNDER 9