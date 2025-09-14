Yankees vs. Red Sox Prediction: Can New York win 4 in a row?

The New York Yankees remain in Boston to face the Red Sox at 7:00 PM ET. It’s Sunday Night Baseball on ESPN, and the final game of a three-game set. Can the Red Sox win the game outright as money-line home favorites? Keep reading for our Yankees vs. Red Sox betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Will Warren (NYY) vs. Garrett Crochet (BOS)

The New York Yankees are 83-65 straight up this year. They are 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Yankees are 70-78 ATS this season.

The Boston Red Sox are 81-68 straight up this year. They are 4-6 straight up in their last 10 games. The Red Sox are 76-73 ATS this season.

Yankees vs. Red Sox Game Matchup and Betting Odds

959 New York Yankees (+129) at 960 Boston Red Sox (-157); o/u 7.5

7:00 PM ET, Sunday, September 14, 2025

Fenway Park, Boston, MA

TV: ESPN

Yankees vs. Red Sox Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 53% of public bettors are currently backing the Red Sox money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

New York Yankees DFS Spin

Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. drove in the majority of his team’s runs in their 5-3 win over the Red Sox on Saturday afternoon. In that game, the 2-time All-Star went 3 for 5 with a homer, 2 singles, 3 RBIs, and a run scored. For the season, Chisholm is hitting .246 with 29 homers, 75 RBIs, 30 steals, and an OPS of .833 across 414 at-bats. Jazz Chisholm Jr. is batting .346 with an OPS of .855 over his last 7 games, making him an intriguing DFS option on Sunday.

Boston Red Sox DFS Spin

Red Sox catcher Connor Wong logged multiple hits in his club’s 5-3 loss to the Yankees on Saturday. Hitting out of the #8 spot in the lineup, the 29-year-old right-handed hitter went 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI. Wong is hitting .204 with 7 RBIs, 2 steals, and an OPS of .525 across 157 at-bats this year. The Houston, TX, native is batting .357 with an OPS of .938 this month. That fact makes Connor Wong worth a look in DFS, provided he draws another start on Sunday.

Yankees vs. Red Sox MLB Betting Trends

New York is 3-7 straight up in their last 10 games against Boston.

New York is 21-23 straight up in division games this season.

Boston is 27-18 straight up in division games this season.

Boston is 44-30 straight up as the home team this season.

Yankees vs. Red Sox Betting Prediction

I like the Red Sox in this matchup, largely because of their starting pitcher, Garrett Crochet. The 2-time All-Star is having another fantastic season in 2025. In 29 starts spanning 185.1 innings this year, Crochet is 15-5 with a 2.57 ERA, a 1.05 WHIP, a 5.4 strikeout-to-walk ratio, an 11.1 K/9, and a .221 opponent batting average. Perhaps most importantly, the Red Sox are 20-9 straight up in the big lefty’s starts this year. I think Garrett Crochet pitches well enough for the BoSox to win outright on Sunday Night Baseball. The pick is Boston -157 on the money line over New York at Bovada.lv.

Yankees vs. Red Sox MLB Betting Prediction: BOSTON RED SOX -157