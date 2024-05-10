Close Menu
    Yankees vs. Rays MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Anthony Rome
    Yankees vs. Rays

    What’s the smart bet on Friday night in the Yankees vs. Rays series opener at 6:50 p.m. ET? Clarke Schmidt will oppose Taj Bradley in tonight’s pitching matchup from Tropicana Field.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    965 New York Yankees (-136) at 966 Tampa Bay Rays (+116); o/u 8

    6:50 p.m. ET, Friday, May 10, 2024

    Tropicana Field, Tampa, FL

    Yankees vs. Rays: Public Bettors Love New York on Friday

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 70% of bets are on the Yankees’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Judge hammers 473-foot solo blast in loss

    Aaron Judge walloped a 473-foot solo homer on Thursday in the Yankees’ loss to the Astros. Judge’s tape-measure shot to left-center field off Astros relief ace Ryan Pressly slashed New York’s deficit to just a single run in the eighth inning. The 32-year-old former AL MVP Award winner has started to heat up at the dish with three big flies in his last four contests. It’s going to take a while for his surface stats to fully recover from his frosty start, but he’s up to .236/.362/.493 with 19 runs scored, nine homers, 25 RBI and two steals through 175 plate appearances.

    Paredes hits double in loss to White Sox

    Isaac Paredes went 1-for-3 with a double and drove in the Rays’ lone run in Wednesday evening’s loss to the White Sox. The hard-hitting 25-year-old infielder got the Rays on the board first with a run-scoring double off of Chris Flexen in the fourth inning. That would wind up being their only tally in the contest though. Paredes also drew a walk in the ballgame, reaching base safely in two of his four plate appearances. For the season, he’s now hitting .300/.387/.523 with eight homers and 20 RBI.

    The total has gone OVER in 4 of NY Yankees’ last 5 games

    Over/Under has gone OVER in 11 of Tampa Bay’s last 15 games against an opponent in the American League East Division

    The total has gone OVER in 4 of NY Yankees’ last 5 games against an opponent in the American League

    The total has gone UNDER in 7 of Tampa Bay’s last 10 games played in May

    Yankees vs. Rays MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take New York. The Yankees are 5-1 in their last six games overall, are 5-1 in their last six league games and are 10-3 in their last 13 games played in the month of May. On the other side, the Rays are just 3-7 in their last 10 games when facing an American League opponent.

    Yankees vs. Rays MLB Playoffs Prediction: NEW YORK YANKEES -136

