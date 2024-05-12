Close Menu
    Yankees vs. Rays MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Yankees vs. Rays

    Luis Gill will oppose Tyler Alexander in Sunday’s pitching matchup at Tropicana Field. With the Yankees listed as a road favorite and the total sitting at 8.5 runs, what’s the best bet today from Tampa?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    967 New York Yankees (-135) at 968 Tampa Bay Rays (+125); o/u 8.5

    1:40 p.m. ET, Sunday, May 12, 2024

    Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg, FL

    Yankees vs. Rays Public Betting Information

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 53% of bets are on the Yankees’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    New York Yankees DFS SPIN

    The Yankees dropped to 26-15 after Saturday’s loss. Anthony Volpe had a strong game, despite the loss. Volpe went 3-4 with a pair of RBI’s. The Yankees look to get back in the win column on Sunday.

    Tampa Bay Rays DFS SPIN

    Tampa snapped a two game-skid, winning by a score 7-2 on Saturday. Randy Arozarena had a big game, going 2-4 with a home run. The Rays’ look for the series win on Sunday.

    The Rays are 7-3 ATS in its last 10 home games.

    Tampa is 5-5 SU in their last 10 games against New York.

    The total has gone under in 3 of the last 5 home games for the Tampa.

    Yankees vs. Rays MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the over. Tampa was able to snap out their offense struggles in yesterday’s victory and I believe they should find some success against Gill. The Yankees after only scoring two runs yesterday should have more success today against Alexander. Over is the play.

    MLB BETTING PREDICTION: Over 8.5

