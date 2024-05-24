Close Menu
    Yankees vs. Padres MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Yankees vs. Padres

    With Carlos Rodon set to oppose Yu Darvish in Friday night’s Yankees vs. Padres matchup, what’s the best bet on the board tonight at 9:40 p.m. ET from Petco Park?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    979 New York Yankees (-118) at 980 San Diego Padres (+100); o/u 7.5

    9:40 p.m. ET, Friday, May 24, 2024

    Petco Park, San Diego, CA

    Yankees vs. Padres: Public Bettors Leaning towards San Diego

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 57% of bets are on the Padres’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Kim steals two bases vs. Reds

    Ha-Seong Kim stole two bases while going 1-for-3 with a walk against the Reds on Thursday. Kim was also thrown out stealing for the second time this season, but the pair of thefts do bring his season total to 13. That’s a solid number, obviously, but his .216/.335/.369 slash has left a lot to be desired. Despite those poor numbers he does have six homers and 22 RBI, so we’ll call Kim’s 2024 campaign a mixed bag.

    Stanton swats solo home run in win vs. M’s

    Giancarlo Stanton swatted a solo homer and drew a walk in a win over the Mariners on Thursday. Stanton absolutely blistered a Luis Castillo offering into Monument Park to give New York a 1-0 lead. The 6-foot-6 power bat has gone deep 12 times in 2024, and he’s up to 27 RBI with the roundtripper.

    Yankees are 16-5 SU in their last 21 games

    Padres are 5-2 SU in their last 7 games

    Yankees are 5-2 SU in their last 7 games against San Diego

    Padres are 1-4 SU in their last 5 games at home

    Yankees vs. Padres MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the over. The over is 4-1 in the Yankees’ last five games overall and is 4-1 in their last five games when listed as a favorite. On the other side, the over is 7-3 in the Padres’ last 10 games overall.

    Yankees vs. Padres MLB Playoffs Prediction: OVER 7.5

