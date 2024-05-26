Yankees vs. Padres MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

With Clarke Schmidt set to oppose Joe Musgrove in Sunday’s Yankees vs. Padres series finale, what’s the smart bet today? First pitch from Petco Park is set for 4:10 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

979 New York Yankees (-126) at 980 San Diego Padres (+108); o/u 8

4:10 p.m. ET, Sunday, May 26, 2024

Petco Park, San Diego, CA

Yankees vs. Padres: Public Bettors Backing New York

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 68% of bets are on the Yankees’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Judge hits home run, doubles in win

Aaron Judge went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run, two runs scored and two RBI against the Padres on Saturday. Judge started the scoring with a two-run home run off Dylan Cease in the first inning, his 17th of the year. He’s now homered in four consecutive games. Judge is up to a .280 average and 1.050 OPS with 39 RBI on the season. He’s on pace for 52 home runs this season.

Tatis Jr. hits solo home run in loss

Fernando Tatis Jr. went 1-for-4 with a solo home run against the Yankees on Saturday. Tatis Jr. homered on a fly ball to center in the eighth inning off Yankees reliever Luke Weaver. It was his ninth home run on the season and the only run the Padres scored on the night. Tatis has been productive with nine home runs and six stolen bases this year, but his average is lagging behind at .244.

Yankees vs. Padres MLB Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 5 of NY Yankees’ last 7 games

The total has gone UNDER in 6 of San Diego’s last 8 games against NY Yankees

Over/Under has gone UNDER in 4 of NY Yankees’ last 5 games on the road

The total has gone OVER in 4 of San Diego’s last 5 games at home

Yankees vs. Padres MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take New York. The Yankees are 17-4 in their last 21 games overall, are 6-0 in their last six road games and are 9-3 in their last 12 interleague games. On the other side, the Padres are just 1-5 in their last six games versus the Yankees, are winless in their last five home games and are 1-4 in their last five games against an opponent that plays in the American League East.

Yankees vs. Padres MLB Playoffs Prediction: NEW YORK YANKEES -126