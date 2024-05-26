Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    MLB Articles

    Yankees vs. Padres MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Anthony RomeBy No Comments
    Yankees vs. Padres

    With Clarke Schmidt set to oppose Joe Musgrove in Sunday’s Yankees vs. Padres series finale, what’s the smart bet today? First pitch from Petco Park is set for 4:10 p.m. ET.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    979 New York Yankees (-126) at 980 San Diego Padres (+108); o/u 8

    4:10 p.m. ET, Sunday, May 26, 2024

    Petco Park, San Diego, CA

    Yankees vs. Padres: Public Bettors Backing New York

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 68% of bets are on the Yankees’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Judge hits home run, doubles in win

    Aaron Judge went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run, two runs scored and two RBI against the Padres on Saturday. Judge started the scoring with a two-run home run off Dylan Cease in the first inning, his 17th of the year. He’s now homered in four consecutive games. Judge is up to a .280 average and 1.050 OPS with 39 RBI on the season. He’s on pace for 52 home runs this season.

    Tatis Jr. hits solo home run in loss

    Fernando Tatis Jr. went 1-for-4 with a solo home run against the Yankees on Saturday. Tatis Jr. homered on a fly ball to center in the eighth inning off Yankees reliever Luke Weaver. It was his ninth home run on the season and the only run the Padres scored on the night. Tatis has been productive with nine home runs and six stolen bases this year, but his average is lagging behind at .244.

    The total has gone OVER in 5 of NY Yankees’ last 7 games

    The total has gone UNDER in 6 of San Diego’s last 8 games against NY Yankees

    Over/Under has gone UNDER in 4 of NY Yankees’ last 5 games on the road

    The total has gone OVER in 4 of San Diego’s last 5 games at home

    Yankees vs. Padres MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take New York. The Yankees are 17-4 in their last 21 games overall, are 6-0 in their last six road games and are 9-3 in their last 12 interleague games. On the other side, the Padres are just 1-5 in their last six games versus the Yankees, are winless in their last five home games and are 1-4 in their last five games against an opponent that plays in the American League East.

    Yankees vs. Padres MLB Playoffs Prediction: NEW YORK YANKEES -126

    Share.

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com