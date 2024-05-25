Close Menu
    Yankees vs. Padres MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Yankees vs. Padres

    With Marcus Stroman set to oppose Dylan Cease in the pitching matchup, what’s the best value on the board for Saturday night’s Yankees vs. Padres game? First pitch from Petco Park is set for 9:40 p.m. ET.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    929 New York Yankees (-102) at 930 San Diego Padres (-116); o/u 7.5

    9:40 p.m. ET, Saturday, May 25, 2024

    Petco Park, San Diego, CA

    Yankees vs. Padres: Public Bettors Siding with New York

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 65% of bets are on the Yankees’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Stanton blasts two-run home run in win

    Giancarlo Stanton blasted a two-run homer in the Yankees’ victory over the Padres on Friday. Stanton has homered in back-to-back contests, and this one was a two-run blast off Yu Darvish — one of four homers the right-hander gave up — to score Alex Verdugo in the third. Stanton is now up to 13 homers, 29 RBI and an .816 OPS over 171 at-bats.

    Yankees blast Darvish

    Yu Darvish gave up seven runs while throwing 5 2/3 innings in a loss to the Yankees on Friday. Darvish did strike out five, but he allowed five hits, and four of those were homers. The right-hander gave up three roundtrippers in the third to the power-hitting trio of Aaron Judge, Juan Soto and Giancarlo Stanton. Darvish has been outstanding for the majority of 2024. This was anything but. He sees his 2.08 ERA jump to 3.04, and he’ll try and lower that mark Wednesday against the Marlins.

    The total has gone UNDER in 9 of San Diego’s last 12 games played on a Saturday

    The total has gone UNDER in 12 of San Diego’s last 16 games played on a Saturday when at home

    NY Yankees are 10-2 SU in their last 12 games

    Yankees vs. Padres MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take New York. The Yankees have now won 17 out of their last 22 games overall, are 5-0 in their last five road games and are 8-3 in their last 11 interleague matchups. On the other side, the Padres are just 2-6 in their last eight games against the Yankees, are 1-5 in their last six home games and are 1-4 in their last five games played on a Saturday.

    Yankees vs. Padres MLB Playoffs Prediction: NEW YORK YANKEES -102

