Yankees vs. Orioles Prediction: Will Baltimore pull upset?

​The New York Yankees (17–11) visit the Baltimore Orioles (10–17) tonight to kick off a three-game AL East series at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on YES and MASN. What’s the smart bet in tonight’s Yankees vs. Orioles game?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

New York Yankees at Baltimore Orioles

6:35 p.m. ET, Monday, April 28, 2025

Oriole Park, Camden Yards, Baltimore, MD

Yankees vs. Orioles Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Yankees are -125 moneyline favorites, while the Orioles are +113. The total, meanwhile, sits at 9 runs.

Yankees vs. Orioles Public Betting: Bettors Leaning NY

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 69% of the bets are on the Yankees’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Team Momentum

Yankees: New York is riding a two-game winning streak after a dominant doubleheader sweep of the Blue Jays. They lead the AL East by two games and have gone 5–2 in divisional matchups this year.

Orioles: Baltimore is reeling after a three-game sweep in Detroit and has lost six of their last seven games. They currently sit last in the division, 6.5 games behind the Yankees. ​

Probable Pitchers

Yankees: Will Warren (1–0, 4.79 ERA)

Warren has made five starts this season, none longer than five innings. In his last outing on April 22 at Cleveland, he allowed two earned runs over five innings.

Orioles: Tomoyuki Sugano (2–1, 3.54 ERA)

Sugano has been a bright spot for Baltimore, delivering consecutive seven-inning starts. In his last outing on April 23 at Washington, he allowed three runs over seven innings.

Key Players

Yankees: Aaron Judge is on a 24-game on-base streak, the fifth-longest of his career. ​

Orioles: Cedric Mullins leads the team in hits (24), home runs (6), and RBIs (20) this season.

Yankees vs. Orioles MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take Baltimore. The Orioles are 6-4 in their last 10 games versus the Yankees, which includes a 3-1 mark in their last four games against New York.

Yankees vs. Orioles MLB Playoffs Prediction: BALTIMORE ORIOLES +110