Yankees vs. Orioles Prediction: Can New York win the series?

The New York Yankees remain in Baltimore to face the Orioles at 6:35 PM ET on Wednesday night. The game is on Prime Video. It’s the final game of a three-game set. Can the Orioles win the game outright as money-line home underdogs? Keep reading for our Yankees vs. Orioles betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Carlos Carrasco (NYY) vs. Cade Povich (BAL)

The New York Yankees are 18-12 straight up this year. They are 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Yankees are 15-15 ATS this season.

The Baltimore Orioles are 11-18 straight up this year. They are 2-8 straight up in their last 10 games. The Orioles are 12-17 ATS this season.

Yankees vs. Orioles Game Matchup and Betting Odds

921 New York Yankees (-119) at 922 Baltimore Orioles (-101); o/u 9.5

6:35 PM ET, Wednesday, April 30, 2025

Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Baltimore, MD

TV: Prime Video

Yankees vs. Orioles Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 85% of public bettors are currently backing the Yankees money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

New York Yankees DFS Spin

Yankees first baseman Paul Goldschmidt had a big day at the plate in his team’s 15-3 win over the Orioles on Tuesday. In that game, the 2022 NL MVP went 2 for 5 with 2 singles, 2 RBIs, and 2 runs scored. For the season, Goldschmidt is batting .363 with 1 home run, 12 RBIs, 1 stolen base, and an OPS of .871. Paul Goldschmidt is hitting .615 against left-handed pitching this season. That fact makes the 37-year-old worth a look in DFS against Orioles left-handed starter Cade Povich on Wednesday.

Baltimore Orioles DFS Spin

Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson recorded half of his team’s extra-base hits in their 15-3 loss to the Yankees on Tuesday. Hitting out of the #3 spot in the batting order, the 23-year-old left-handed hitter went 1 for 3 with a homer, an RBI, and a run scored. Henderson is hitting .227 with 3 homers, 5 RBIs, 2 steals, and an OPS of .689 this season. Gunnar Henderson is hitting .300 against right-handed pitching this year, making him an interesting DFS option against Yankees righty Carlos Carrasco on Wednesday.

Yankees vs. Orioles MLB Betting Trends

New York is 4-2 straight up in their last 6 games overall.

New York is 9-8 straight up after a win this season.

Baltimore is 1-4 straight up in their last 5 games overall.

Baltimore is 6-7 straight up as the home team this season.

Yankees vs. Orioles Betting Prediction

I like New York in this matchup. The Yankees will be facing Orioles left-handed starter Cade Povich in this contest. Current Yankees hitters are hitting .300 with an OPS of 1.133 in 10 career at-bats against Cade Povich. While New York does have several left-handed hitters in their lineup, a few of them have fared pretty well against lefties this year. Trent Grisham is batting .250 against southpaws while Cody Bellinger is hitting .350 against lefties this season. Jazz Chisholm was replaced in Tuesday’s game after one at-bat due to an oblique injury. His replacement was right-handed hitter Oswald Peraza, who went 2 for 5 on Tuesday and hit .286 against lefties last year. For those reasons, I’m taking the Yankees in this one. The pick is New York -119 on the money line over Baltimore at Bovada.lv.

Yankees vs. Orioles MLB Betting Prediction: NEW YORK YANKEES -119