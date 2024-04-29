Yankees vs. Orioles MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Yankees vs. Orioles series from Baltimore, MD will begin on Monday night at 6:35 p.m. ET. With Clarke Schmidt set to oppose Grayson Rodriguez in the pitching matchup, what’s the smart bet tonight at Camden Yards?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

909 New York Yankees (+110) at 910 Baltimore Orioles (-130); o/u 9

6:35 p.m. ET, Monday, April 29, 2024

Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Baltimore, MD

Yankees vs. Orioles: Public Bettors Leaning Towards Baltimore

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 54% of bets are on the Orioles’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Rizzo hits 300th career home run

Anthony Rizzo went 4-for-4 and hit his 300th career homer Sunday as the Yankees crushed the Brewers 15-5. Rizzo also walked. His homer, which was hit off Janson Junk, would have been out of Just 10 ballparks. It came in his 1,664th game since debuting with the Padres in 2011. He’s hit 57 in 307 games since arriving in New York. The formerly slumping Rizzo has six hits in two days and four homers in his last six games. He’s all of the way up to .277/.341/.446 on the season.

Mountcastle hits fourth home run of season

Ryan Mountcastle went 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in a loss to the A’s on Sunday. The home run was a 424-foot shot off Paul Blackburn that left the bat at 108.7 mph. It was Mountcastle’s fourth home run on the season, and he’s now slashing .319/.379/.527 on the season with 14 RBI. He gets lost in the shuffle with the Orioles’ having truckloads of talented young prospects, but Mountcastle has been one of their better hitters to start the season and needs to be started in all leagues for now.

Yankees vs. Orioles MLB Betting Trends

Orioles are 10-1 SU in their last 11 games played on a Monday

The total has gone OVER in 10 of Baltimore’s last 13 games when playing as the favorite

The total has gone UNDER in 10 of NY Yankees’ last 13 games played on a Monday when on the road

Yankees are 9-3 SU in their last 12 games when playing as the underdog

Yankees vs. Orioles MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take New York. Both Schmidt and Rodriguez have pitched well and both offenses have done damage against right-handers this season. The key tonight, however, is the bullpens. While the Orioles are 18th in baseball with a 4.02 bullpen ERA, the Yankees are fourth with a 2.70 ERA. Thus, this is one of the more even matchups on the slate and if we’re looking for any edge, it’ll come in the later innings.

Yankees vs. Orioles MLB Playoffs Prediction: NEW YORK YANKEES +110