Yankees vs. Orioles MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Yankees vs. Orioles series will reach its conclusion on Thursday afternoon at 1:05 p.m. ET from Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Will the Yankees earn a series split or will the Orioles earn a series win with a victory this afternoon?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

955 New York Yankees (-122) at 956 Baltimore Orioles (+104); o/u 9

1:05 p.m. ET, Thursday, May 2, 2024

Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Baltimore, MD

Yankees vs. Orioles: Public Bettors Leaning with Baltimore

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 54% of bets are on the Orioles’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Soto singles, walks and steals a pair of bases

Juan Soto singled, walked and stole a pair of bases as the Yankees triumphed over the Orioles on Wednesday evening in Baltimore. Soto smacked a one-out single off of Corbin Burnes in the top half of the first inning. He swiped second base before being stranded. He then worked a leadoff walk in the sixth inning. He once again nabbed second before he was thrown out trying to steal third. On the season, the 25-year-old superstar is now hitting .325/.439/.575 to go along with eight homers, 25 RBI and four stolen bases.

O’Hearn singles, walks in O’s loss

Ryan O’Hearn went 1-for-3 with a single and a walk as the Orioles were shut out at home by the Yankees on Wednesday evening. As a team, the Orioles were only able to muster three singles and a pair of walks against Luis Gil and a host of Yankees’ relievers. O’Hearn was the only member of his squad to reach base twice. The 30-year-old is off to a nice start to his 2024 season, slashing .300/.380/.543 with four homers and nine RBI through his first 79 plate appearances.

Yankees vs. Orioles MLB Betting Trends

Yankees are 2-6 SU in their last 8 games against Baltimore

Orioles are 7-3 SU in their last 10 games at home

Yankees are 17-7 SU in their last 24 games played in May

Orioles are 15-6 SU in their last 21 games against an opponent in the American League

Yankees vs. Orioles MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the under. The under is 8-3 in the Yankees’ last 11 games against American League rivals and is 5-1 in their last six divisional games. The under is also 5-1 in the Orioles’ last six games overall, is 6-1 in their last seven home games and is 5-1 in their last six games in league play.

Yankees vs. Orioles MLB Playoffs Prediction: UNDER 9