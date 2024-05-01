Yankees vs. Orioles MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

With Luis Gil set to oppose Corbin Burnes in the pitching matchup, what’s the best bet in Wednesday’s Yankees vs. Orioles contest at 6:35 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

913 New York Yankees (+134) at 914 Baltimore Orioles (-158); o/u 8.5

6:35 p.m. ET, Wednesday, May 1, 2024

Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Baltimore, MD

Yankees vs. Orioles: Public Bettors Love Baltimore on Wednesday

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 67% of bets are on the Orioles’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Austin Wells went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in a loss to the Orioles on Tuesday. Wells came into today as perhaps one of the unluckiest hitters in baseball. He had a 12.2 percent barrel rate and a .275 expected batting average but just a .167 actual average. He also had a .490 xSLG compared to a .208 SLG. He continued to make solid contact on both his balls in play today with a 97.4 mph single and a 102.6 mph home run that traveled 414 feet. A hot streak may be just around the corner.

Adley Rutschman went 2-for-4 with an RBI in a win over the Yankees on Tuesday. It wasn’t an exceptional day for Rutschman on Tuesday, but he was the only Oriole to pick up multiple hits. His two singles upped his triple slash to .322/.362/.449 with 18 RBI on the season. He has a surprisingly low 5.7 percent walk rate on the season, but the rest of the profile has been exactly as expected for one of the best fantasy catchers in the game.

Yankees vs. Orioles MLB Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Baltimore’s last 5 games

The total has gone OVER in 5 of NY Yankees’ last 7 games on the road

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Baltimore’s last 6 games at home

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of NY Yankees’ last 5 games against an opponent in the American League East Division

Yankees vs. Orioles MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take Baltimore. The Orioles are 11-4 in their last 15 games overall, are 7-2 in their last nine home games and are 17-6 in their last 23 games against an opponent from the American League. On the other side, the Yankees are just 3-8 in their last 11 games against Baltimore and are 1-4 in their last five games when playing on the road versus the Orioles.

Yankees vs. Orioles MLB Playoffs Prediction: BALTIMORE ORIOLES -158