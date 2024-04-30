Yankees vs. Orioles MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

With Nestor Cortes Jr. set to oppose Dean Kremer in Tuesday night’s Yankees vs. Orioles matchup, what’s the smart bet in tonight’s American League East clash? First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

959 New York Yankees (-122) at 960 Baltimore Orioles (+104); o/u 9.5

6:35 p.m. ET, Tuesday, April 30, 2024

Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Baltimore, MD

Yankees vs. Orioles: Public Bettors Leaning Towards Baltimore

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 52% of bets are on the Orioles’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Yankees place Verdugo on paternity list

Yankees placed OF Alex Verdugo on the paternity list. Carlos Narváez has been called up and will take his spot on the active roster for now. Verdugo can be away from the club for 24-72 hours while on the paternity list.

Henderson hits leadoff home run to help O’s

Gunnar Henderson went 1-for-3 with a leadoff home run in Monday’s game against the Yankees. Henderson got the O’s on the board early in the first frame with a solo shot that was 112.3 MPH off the bat, making it his hardest hit home run this season. It’s the 22-year-old’s 10th home run and third leadoff home run this season. The reigning AL Rookie of the Year has been even better slashing .289/.352/.632 through 28 games in 2024.

Yankees vs. Orioles MLB Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 8 of NY Yankees’ last 11 games on the road

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Baltimore’s last 5 games at home

Over/Under has gone UNDER in 16 of NY Yankees’ last 21 games played on a Tuesday

The total has gone OVER in 19 of Baltimore’s last 26 games played on a Tuesday when at home

Yankees vs. Orioles MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take Baltimore. The Orioles are 10-4 in their last 14 games overall, are 6-2 in their last eight home games and are 16-6 in their last 22 games against an American League foe. On the other side, the Yankees are 1-5 in their last six games against the Orioles.

Yankees vs. Orioles MLB Playoffs Prediction: BALTIMORE ORIOLES +108