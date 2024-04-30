Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    MLB Articles

    Yankees vs. Orioles MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Anthony RomeBy No Comments
    Yankees vs. Orioles

    With Nestor Cortes Jr. set to oppose Dean Kremer in Tuesday night’s Yankees vs. Orioles matchup, what’s the smart bet in tonight’s American League East clash? First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. ET.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    959 New York Yankees (-122) at 960 Baltimore Orioles (+104); o/u 9.5

    6:35 p.m. ET, Tuesday, April 30, 2024

    Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Baltimore, MD

    Yankees vs. Orioles: Public Bettors Leaning Towards Baltimore

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 52% of bets are on the Orioles’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Yankees place Verdugo on paternity list

    Yankees placed OF Alex Verdugo on the paternity list. Carlos Narváez has been called up and will take his spot on the active roster for now. Verdugo can be away from the club for 24-72 hours while on the paternity list.

    Henderson hits leadoff home run to help O’s

    Gunnar Henderson went 1-for-3 with a leadoff home run in Monday’s game against the Yankees. Henderson got the O’s on the board early in the first frame with a solo shot that was 112.3 MPH off the bat, making it his hardest hit home run this season. It’s the 22-year-old’s 10th home run and third leadoff home run this season. The reigning AL Rookie of the Year has been even better slashing .289/.352/.632 through 28 games in 2024.

    The total has gone OVER in 8 of NY Yankees’ last 11 games on the road

    The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Baltimore’s last 5 games at home

    Over/Under has gone UNDER in 16 of NY Yankees’ last 21 games played on a Tuesday

    The total has gone OVER in 19 of Baltimore’s last 26 games played on a Tuesday when at home

    Yankees vs. Orioles MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take Baltimore. The Orioles are 10-4 in their last 14 games overall, are 6-2 in their last eight home games and are 16-6 in their last 22 games against an American League foe. On the other side, the Yankees are 1-5 in their last six games against the Orioles.

    Yankees vs. Orioles MLB Playoffs Prediction: BALTIMORE ORIOLES +108

    Share.

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com