Yankees vs. Guardians MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Yankees vs. Guardians series will start at 7:10 p.m. ET on Friday night when Clarke Schmidt opposes Carlos Carrasco in the pitching matchup. Which side will take the series opener?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

961 New York Yankees (-142) at 962 Cleveland Guardians (+120); o/u 8.5

7:10 p.m. ET, Friday, April 12, 2024

Progressive Field, Cleveland, OH

Yankees vs. Guardians: Public Bettors Leaning Towards NY

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 56% of bets are on the Yankees’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Stanton hits solo HR in loss to MIA

Giancarlo Stanton went 1-for-3 with a solo homer and a walk against the Marlins on Wednesday. Stanton finally put the Yankees on the board against the Marlins with a solo blast off Bryan Hoeing in the sixth inning. It was the fourth of the season to go with eight RBI and a .256 batting average through 44 plate appearances for the 34-year-old slugger.

Naylor hits two-run HR vs. CHI

Bo Naylor went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer and three RBI on Wednesday, propelling the Guardians to a 7-6 win over the White Sox in a 10-inning marathon. It’s only fitting that the Naylor brothers, Josh and Bo, celebrated National Siblings Day by both homering off White Sox starter Erick Fedde in the fourth inning of an eventual extra-inning marathon. Bo provided the heroics for Cleveland in extra-innings as well with a walk-off single to right field off veteran reliever Bryan Shaw in the bottom of the 10th inning.

Yankees vs. Guardians MLB Betting Trends

Yankees are 12-5 SU in their last 17 games against Cleveland

Guardians are 4-11 SU in their last 15 games when playing at home against NY Yankees

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Cleveland’s last 7 games when playing at home against NY Yankees

The total has gone UNDER in 10 of NY Yankees’ last 13 games against Cleveland

Yankees vs. Guardians MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the over. Neither of these starters have been knocked around but there are some subtle signs that things could be heading in that direction. Schmidt allowed two runs on six hits and three walks over 4 1/3 innings in the Yankees’ win over Toronto on Saturday. That said, he was getting knocked around early and allowed the leadoff man to reach base in four out of the five innings in which he appeared. He has now surrendered 13 hits over 9 2/3 innings. At some point, those hits will be converted into runs.

On the other side, Carrasco needed 78 pitches (42 strikes) to record only nine outs. He forced the Guardians to use six different relievers to finish off a victory against the Twins. The 37-year-old is fair removed from being a steady starter.

Yankees vs. Guardians MLB Playoffs Prediction: OVER 8.5