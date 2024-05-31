Close Menu
    MLB Articles

    Yankees vs. Giants MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Anthony Rome
    Yankees vs. Giants

    Two of the oldest franchises in baseball will meet in San Francisco for Friday night’s Yankees vs. Giants matchup. With the Yankees listed as road favorites and the total sitting at 7.5 runs, what’s the smart bet tonight at 10:15 p.m. ET?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    929 New York Yankees (-138) at 930 San Francisco Giants (+118); o/u 7.5

    10:15 p.m. ET, Friday, May 31, 2024

    Oracle Park, San Francisco, CA

    Yankees vs. Giants: Bettors backing New York

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 67% of bets are on the Yankees’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Soto hits three-run triple to lead Yankees

    Juan Soto hit a three-run triple to help the Yankees to a win Thursday over the Angels. Soto also drew a pair of walks. The three-run triple extended New York’s lead to 7-1, and gave the 25-year-old 49 RBI; tying him for second in the majors. Soto has been outstanding in his first year in pinstripes, and there’s loads of reasons to believe he’ll continue this good run over the next 100-plus games.

    Flores doubles in loss

    Wilmer Flores went 2-for-4 with a double on Wednesday in the Giants’ loss to the Phillies. Flores ripped a ground-rule double to left-center field off Phillies reliever Spencer Turnbull in the ninth inning and came around to cross the plate later in the frame on a Heliot Ramos run-scoring single. The 32-year-old veteran figures to pick up the majority of the playing time at the cold corner over the next few weeks with on-base machine LaMonte Wade Jr. on the shelf with a hamstring strain, but his appeal is strictly limited to NL-only formats at the moment.

    The total has gone UNDER in 5 of NY Yankees’ last 7 games

    Over/Under has gone OVER in 5 of San Francisco’s last 6 games when playing at home against NY Yankees

    The total has gone UNDER in 7 of NY Yankees’ last 9 games on the road

    The total has gone UNDER in 16 of San Francisco’s last 21 games against an opponent in the American League East Division

    Yankees vs. Giants MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take New York. The Yankees are 19-6 in their last 25 games overall, are 9-3 in their last 12 road games and are 7-3 in their last 10 interleague games. On the other side, the Giants are just 3-9 in their last 12 games against the Yankees and are 2-5 in their last seven games against the AL East.

    Yankees vs. Giants MLB Playoffs Prediction: NEW YORK YANKEES -138

