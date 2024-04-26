Close Menu
    Yankees vs. Brewers MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Yankees vs. Brewers

    With Luis Gil set to oppose Colin Rea in Friday’s Yankees vs. Brewers matchup from American Family Field, which side will come away with a victory tonight at 8:10 p.m. ET?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    975 New York Yankees (-126) at 976 Milwaukee Brewers (+108); o/u 8.5

    8:10 p.m. ET, Friday, April 26, 2024

    American Family Field, Milwaukee, WI

    Yankees vs. Brewers: Public Bettors Taking Underdog

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 57% of bets are on the Brewers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Trevino hits solo HR in loss

    Jose Trevino went 2-for-4 with a solo homer on Thursday in the Yankees’ loss to the Athletics. New York’s offense mustered only one run despite 11 hits in this one as they went 1-for-7 with runners in scoring position and stranded 11 men on-base. Trevino was responsible for their lone run with a second-inning homer off Athletics starter Alex Wood. It was his second long ball of the season.

    Hoskins has three hits in win over Pirates

    Rhys Hoskins went 3-for-5 with a double and two RBI in a win over the Pirates on Thursday. Hoskins is hitting just .226/.320/.452 on the year but does have five home runs and 17 RBI in 23 games. He’s been making solid contact with a barrel rate of just under 13 percent and has just 20 strikeouts in his 23 games, so at some point, that level of quality contact will lead to a hot streak. Maybe this is the start of one?

    Brewers are 12-0 SU in their last 12 games played on a Friday

    Milwaukee are 16-4 SU in their last 20 games against an opponent in the American League

    The total has gone UNDER in 9 of NY Yankees’ last 12 games when playing as the favorite

    Yankees vs. Brewers MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the under. The under is 5-2 in the Yankees’ last seven games overall, are 8-3 in their last 11 games against an opponent from the National League and is 9-3 in their last 12 games when listed as a favorite. On the other side, the under is 6-2 in the Brewers’ last eight games overall.

    Yankees vs. Brewers MLB Playoffs Prediction: UNDER 8.5

