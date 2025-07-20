Yankees vs. Braves Prediction: Will game turn into a shootout?

​The Yankees aim to snap a dismal 2–12 skid on the road (allowing 85 runs over those games—their worst since 1945) as they close out this three-game series in. In contrast, the Braves have responded well, taking both games so far and carrying momentum into Sunday’s finale. What’s the smart bet in today’s Yankees vs. Braves matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

New York Yankees at Atlanta Braves

1:35 p.m. ET, Sunday, July 20, 2025

Truist Park, Atlanta, GA

Yankees vs. Braves Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Braves are -128 moneyline favorites to beat the Yankees, who are +116 moneyline underdogs. The total, meanwhile, is sitting at 9.5 runs.

Yankees vs. Braves Public Betting: Bettors Leaning Atlanta

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 51% of the bets are on the Braves moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Starting Pitchers

New York will tap veteran right-hander Marcus Stroman (1–1, 6.66 ERA), whose early-season struggles contrast with a strong career record (5–3, 2.82 ERA) against the Braves. Stroman needs to find his rhythm—and fast.

Atlanta counters with Grant Holmes (4–8, 3.77 ERA), a pitcher with solid peripherals but inconsistent support; his Braves team sits just 7–12–0 against the spread when he starts. Holmes’ head-to-head history with the Yankees is minimal but promising (0.00 ERA in 1 career inning).

The Yankees have struggled lately, but their offense isn’t entirely dormant—Aaron Judge leads the team with 35 HR and a .354 average. Atlanta’s bats have cooled somewhat; team batting average .243, though they’re .255 at home.

Yankees vs. Braves MLB BETTING PREDICTION

This shapes up as a middling pitchers’ duel, with offensive sparks likely from Judge, Bellinger, or Chisholm, balanced by Atlanta’s steady lineup. With Stroman vulnerable and Holmes capable of shaky starts, expect a back-and-forth contest.

Yankees vs. Braves MLB Playoffs Prediction: OVER 9.5