Yankees vs. Blue Jays MLB Prediction: Pitcher’s Duel coming to Toronto?

The New York Yankees (56–45) wrap up their three-game series at Rogers Centre tonight, squaring off against the red-hot Toronto Blue Jays (59–42) at 7:07 p.m. ET. New York sends Max Fried to the mound, opposing Chris Bassitt in what promises to be a tight, low-scoring duel. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Yankees vs. Blue Jays matchup?

Yankees vs. Blue Jays Game Info

New York Yankees at Toronto Blue Jays

7:07 p.m. ET, Wednesday, July 23, 2025

Rogers Centre, Ontario, Toronto

Yankees vs. Blue Jays MLB Prediction: Public Betting & Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Yankees are -135 moneyline favorites to beat the Blue Jays, who are +115 underdogs. The total, meanwhile, sits at 8.5 runs.

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting data page shows that the majority of public bettors are on Toronto.

Pitching Matchup

Max Fried (11–3, 2.43 ERA) has been stellar this season, boasting 113 strikeouts and a 1.01 WHIP, with an impressive 3–0 record and 1.74 ERA in five career starts against Toronto.

Opposing him is Chris Bassitt (10–4, 3.89 ERA), who’s thrived at home with a wide arsenal and dependable late-inning presence.

Offense & Trends

The Yankees lineup wields formidable power, headlined by Aaron Judge’s 36 homers and 128 hits, along with Cody Bellinger, Paul Goldschmidt, and Jazz Chisholm Jr. contributing.

The Blue Jays counter with a balanced and scorching-hot offense: George Springer is hitting .375 in July, while Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (OPS > .900) and Bo Bichette (difficult to strike out) anchor the lineup.

Storylines to Watch

Lefty-lefty dynamics: Can Fried stifle a potent Toronto offense?

Bassitt’s home dominance: Will he extinguish NY power early?

Bullpen depth: Whichever bullpen hands the ball first could tip this pitchers’ duel.

Yankees vs. Blue Jays Betting Prediction

Expect a classic pitchers’ duel. Lean Yankees moneyline, as Fried’s dominance and NY’s depth give them the edge, but don’t underestimate the Blue Jays—especially with Bassitt’s home comfort. The Under 8.5 looks smart, and an Aaron Judge or Springer prop could provide upside in a tight affair. Projection: Yankees 4, Blue Jays 3.

Yankees vs. Blue Jays MLB PREDICTION: UNDER 8.5