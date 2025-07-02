Yankees vs. Blue Jays MLB Prediction: New York a sound moneyline value?

As the AL East race heats up heading into July, the Yankees and Blue Jays face off in a pivotal midseason matchup on Wednesday night at Rogers Centre. With both clubs eyeing postseason spots and separated by only a few games in the standings, this game carries added weight. The Yankees will send young right-hander Will Warren to the mound, while the Blue Jays counter with veteran José Berríos in what’s expected to be a tightly contested battle between two playoff-caliber teams. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Yankees vs. Blue Jays AL East clash?

Yankees vs. Blue Jays Game Info

New York Yankees at Toronto Blue Jays

7:07 p.m. ET, Wednesday, July 2, 2025

Rogers Centre, Toronto, Ontario

Yankees vs. Blue Jays Public Betting & Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Yankees are -130 moneyline favorites to beat the Blue Jays, who are +110 underdogs. The total, meanwhile, sits at 8.5 runs.

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting data page shows that the majority of public bettors are on New York.

Starting Matchups

Yankees: RHP Will Warren – Warren enters with a 5–4 record and a 4.37 ERA over 17 starts, most recently pitching five shutout innings and earning a win against Baltimore.

Blue Jays: RHP José Berríos – Berríos is 4–3 with a 3.26 ERA over 17 starts, showcasing a solid WHIP and above-average strikeout rate.

Current Form & Storylines

The Yankees held a 48–34 record (22–18 on the road), leading the AL East, though they cooled off in June (13–14) after a hot May.

The Blue Jays have surged with a 16–10 June run, standing at 43–37 (25–16 at home), keeping the division within reach.

Offense: Both teams are strong at the plate: Yankees average 5.1 runs/game (6th in MLB), while Toronto is right behind at 4.39 (20th).

Key hitters: Aaron Judge leads the Yankees (.361 AVG, 28 HR, 63 RBI), while Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (.288 AVG, 12 HR) and Bo Bichette (11 HR, 49 RBI) anchor Toronto’s lineup.

Injuries: Both sides are mostly healthy, though Toronto is missing key relievers like Yimi Garcia and Daulton Varsho, while New York has some rotation and bullpen depth issues.

Betting odds: Yankees are favorites (ML –154), Blue Jays underdogs (+138), with an over/under near 7.5 runs.

Yankees vs. Blue Jays Betting Prediction

Battle on the Mound: Berríos holds the edge with a deeper track record, but Warren has shown flashes of promise. The Yankees’ bullpen and late-game offense may tilt things.

Game Flow: Expect a tight game early, but New York’s lineup should shine through late. Judge, Bellinger, and company will produce just enough.

My Pick: Yankees win 5–3 — a balanced contest with both starters keeping it-low, but NYC’s bats make the difference.

Yankees vs. Blue Jays MLB PREDICTION: NEW YORK YANKEES -130