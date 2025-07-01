Yankees vs. Blue Jays MLB Prediction: Is the under the best bet?

Matinee baseball heads to Toronto, Ontario for Tuesday afternoon’s Yankees vs. Blue Jays matchup at 3:07 p.m. ET. With Max Fried set to oppose Kevin Gausman in the pitching matchup, what’s the best bet in today’s matchup?

Yankees vs. Blue Jays Game Info

New York Yankees at Toronto Blue Jays

3:07 p.m. ET, Tuesday, July 1, 2025

Rogers Centre, Toronto, Ontario

Yankees vs. Blue Jays Public Betting & Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Yankees are -165 moneyline favorites too beat the Blue Jays, who have +140 odds as the underdog. As for the total, it opened at 8 runs and that’s where the number currently sits.

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting data page shows that the majority of public bettors are on New York.

Pitching Matchup

Max Fried (NYY)

ERA 1.92, right behind Rodón atop NY’s rotation—marked by elite control and limiting hard contact.

Lefty is on a five-start winning streak, allowing just one run over 20⅔ IP in his last three starts post-loss.

Fried has outstanding career metrics: ~2.95 ERA, 953 Ks, 1.14 WHIP through June 25.

Kevin Gausman (TOR)

Matching last year’s strong form with a 4.26 ERA, 8.7 K/9, and seven quality starts.

Known for elevated home run rates that inflate his ERA compared to FIP.

Has been solid of late—six innings, 5 hits, 5 Ks on June 25—but raised run totals in other starts.

X‑Factors to Watch

Fried’s Command: Can he maintain low walk and homer rates? His top control has been the engine behind his AL-leading numbers.

Gausman’s Long Ball: His ERA is inflated by homers; if the Yankees unleash the long ball, he could unravel—again.

Yankees Offense: Riding momentum, their lineup feasted in the April doubleheader. Can they replicate aggressive, early runs?

Yankees vs. Blue Jays Betting Prediction

Expect a tight, low-scoring affair. Fried should cruise into the 6th inning, neutralizing Toronto’s bats. Gausman will hold his own early, but one big inning from the Bronx could tilt the game. Probable path: 3–1 lead entering the 7th, bullpen locks it down.

Yankees vs. Blue Jays MLB PREDICTION: UNDER 8