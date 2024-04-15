Yankees vs. Blue Jays MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Yankees vs. Blue Jays series will begin at 7:07 p.m. ET on Monday night from the Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario. With Luis Gil set to oppose Chris Bassitt in the pitching matchup, what’s the smart bet in Game 1 of this AL East series tonight?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

921 New York Yankees (-106) at 922 Toronto Blue Jays (-110); o/u 9

7:07 p.m. ET, Monday, April 15, 2024

Rogers Centre, Toronto, Ontario

Yankees vs. Blue Jays: Bettors Leaning Towards New York

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 52% of bets are on the Yankees’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Judge crushes three-run HR in loss

Aaron Judge crushed a three-run homer Sunday against the Guardians. The 450-foot blast left his bat at 114 mph. Judge had gone six straight games without an RBI prior to the homer today. The singles just haven’t been there this year, but eight of his 12 hits have gone for extra bases, and he’s walked 16 times, giving him an .821 OPS in spite of a .207 average. It also helps that all three of his homers have come with men on base, supplying seven of his nine RBI. Last year, 23 of his 37 homers were solo shots.

Springer collects to hits in win vs. COL

George Springer went 2-for-4 with two runs scored, and a steal in a win over the Rockies on Sunday. Springer has been showing much better plate discipline this season, but the results hadn’t followed. They are starting to show now. Springer is hitting .222/.319/.349 with nine runs scored and two steals on the season. With Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette also struggling, the numbers haven’t been there, but we should expect all three to get going soon.

Yankees vs. Blue Jays MLB Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 17 of NY Yankees’ last 24 games on the road

The total has gone OVER in 8 of Toronto’s last 11 games against an opponent in the American League East Division

Over/Under has gone OVER in 4 of NY Yankees’ last 5 games against an opponent in the American League

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Toronto’s last 5 games played on a Monday

Yankees vs. Blue Jays MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take New York. The Yankees have won 12 out of their last 16 games overall, are 22-8 in their last 30 road games dating back to last season and have won five out of their last seven divisional games as well. On the other side, the Blue Jays are just 2-5 in their last seven games versus the Yankees and have dropped 16 out of their last 22 home games versus the Bronx Bombers as well.

Yankees vs. Blue Jays MLB Playoffs Prediction: NEW YORK YANKEES -106