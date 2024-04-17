Yankees vs. Blue Jays MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

With Marcus Stroman set to oppose Kevin Gausman in Wednesday’s Yankees vs. Blue Jays pitching matchup, which side will come away with a victory today at 3:07 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

919 New York Yankees (-108) at 920 Toronto Blue Jays (-108); o/u 8.5

3:07 p.m. ET, Monday, April 15, 2024

Rogers Centre, Toronto, Ontario

Yankees vs. Blue Jays: Bettors Love New York

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 65% of bets are on the Yankees’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Trevino drives in three runs in loss to TOR

Despite tallying only one hit on the evening, Jose Trevino was in the right place at the right time to drive in three of the Yankees’ four runs on the afternoon. His lone hit came in the second inning, and was an RBI single that drove in Giancarlo Stanton, while his other two RBIs came via groundouts in the seventh and ninth innings. This is nothing more than a blip on the radar for Trevino, who entered the day batting .200 with two RBI.

Vlad Jr. collects two hits in win vs. NYY

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. went 2-for-3 with two RBI and two walks in the Blue Jays’ win over the Yankees on Tuesday. Guerrero singled in the fourth inning to score Daulton Varsho and Ernie Clement. Entering the day with a .188 average, Guerrero has now hit safely in three of his last four games while also driving in three runs. The power hasn’t quite been there for Vladdy as of late, as he has just one extra base hit in his last seven games, but he continues to find ways to get on base regardless.

Yankees vs. Blue Jays MLB Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 14 of NY Yankees’ last 20 games on the road

Blue Jays are 6-2 SU in their last 8 games

The total has gone UNDER in 6 of NY Yankees’ last 7 games when playing on the road against Toronto

Blue Jays are 4-1 SU in their last 5 games at home

Yankees vs. Blue Jays MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take New York. Gausman was roughed up for six runs on 10 hits in just 3 2/3 innings versus Rockies last Friday. While his velocity was nearly back to normal after it was down in his previous start, he still allowed way too much hard contact. The Yankees haven’t exactly been lighting up the scoreboard to start the season, but their offense still owns a 118 wRC+ against right-handed pitching. That’s good for sixth in all of baseball.

On the other side, Stroman took the loss against the Marlins last Wednesday after he allowed four runs over five innings of work. That said, the seven strikeouts were a season-high and after three starts with his new team, Stroman is 1-1 with a 2.12 ERA and 1.06 WHIP. Despite all their firepower, the Blue Jays’ wRC+ of 98 against right-handed pitching ranks T-13 in baseball. The Yankees also have the edge in the bullpen today.

Yankees vs. Blue Jays MLB Playoffs Prediction: NEW YORK YANKEES -108