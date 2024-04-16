Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    MLB Articles

    Yankees vs. Blue Jays MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Anthony RomeBy No Comments
    Yankees vs. Blue Jays
    Aug 10, 2021; Anaheim, California, USA; Toronto Blue Jays center fielder George Springer (4) points to the dugout after hitting a double in the first inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

    The first game in the Yankees vs. Blue Jays series went to Toronto on Monday night. With Carlos Rodon set to oppose Yusei Kikuchi in the pitching matchup, which side will take Game 2 at 7:07 p.m. ET?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    969 New York Yankees (-120) at 970 Toronto Blue Jays (+102); o/u 9

    7:07 p.m. ET, Tuesday, April 16, 2024

    Rogers Centre, Toronto, Ontario

    Yankees vs. Blue Jays: Bettors Siding with New York

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 61% of bets are on the Yankees’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Volpe singles in loss to Toronto

    Anthony Volpe singled and stole a base on Monday in the Yankees’ loss to the Blue Jays. New York’s lineup mustered just four hits combined against Blue Jays starter Chris Bassitt and a trio of relievers, who didn’t allow a baserunner over the final 2 2/3 frames. Volpe notched his sixth stolen base of the season and is batting .373 (22-for-59) with two homers, eight RBI and six steals through 16 contests.

    Springer walks twice in win vs. NYY

    George Springer walked twice and stole a base on Monday, leading the Blue Jays to a 3-1 win over the Yankees. There wasn’t much offensively for either side in this one as Toronto scratched across three runs on just four hits and eight walks, going 1-for-10 with runners in scoring position. Springer drew a pair of walks and also notched his third theft of the season in this one. The 34-year-old veteran outfielder has gotten off to a slow start with a .667 OPS and just two homers through 17 games.

    Yankees are 12-5 SU in their last 17 games

    Blue Jays are 5-2 SU in their last 7 games

    Yankees are 22-9 SU in their last 31 games on the road

    Blue Jays are 5-2 SU in their last 7 games at home

    Yankees vs. Blue Jays MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the under. The total has gone under in five out of the Yankees’ last seven games, is 5-2 in their last seven games against Toronto and is 18-7 in their last 25 road games. On the other side, the under is 5-2 in the Blue Jays’ last seven games overall, is 5-2 in their last seven home games and is 14-6 in their last 20 games played in the month of April dating back to last season.

    Yankees vs. Blue Jays MLB Playoffs Prediction: UNDER 9

    Share.

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com