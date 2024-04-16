Yankees vs. Blue Jays MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The first game in the Yankees vs. Blue Jays series went to Toronto on Monday night. With Carlos Rodon set to oppose Yusei Kikuchi in the pitching matchup, which side will take Game 2 at 7:07 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

969 New York Yankees (-120) at 970 Toronto Blue Jays (+102); o/u 9

7:07 p.m. ET, Tuesday, April 16, 2024

Rogers Centre, Toronto, Ontario

Yankees vs. Blue Jays: Bettors Siding with New York

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 61% of bets are on the Yankees’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Volpe singles in loss to Toronto

Anthony Volpe singled and stole a base on Monday in the Yankees’ loss to the Blue Jays. New York’s lineup mustered just four hits combined against Blue Jays starter Chris Bassitt and a trio of relievers, who didn’t allow a baserunner over the final 2 2/3 frames. Volpe notched his sixth stolen base of the season and is batting .373 (22-for-59) with two homers, eight RBI and six steals through 16 contests.

Springer walks twice in win vs. NYY

George Springer walked twice and stole a base on Monday, leading the Blue Jays to a 3-1 win over the Yankees. There wasn’t much offensively for either side in this one as Toronto scratched across three runs on just four hits and eight walks, going 1-for-10 with runners in scoring position. Springer drew a pair of walks and also notched his third theft of the season in this one. The 34-year-old veteran outfielder has gotten off to a slow start with a .667 OPS and just two homers through 17 games.

Yankees vs. Blue Jays MLB Betting Trends

Yankees are 12-5 SU in their last 17 games

Blue Jays are 5-2 SU in their last 7 games

Yankees are 22-9 SU in their last 31 games on the road

Blue Jays are 5-2 SU in their last 7 games at home

Yankees vs. Blue Jays MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the under. The total has gone under in five out of the Yankees’ last seven games, is 5-2 in their last seven games against Toronto and is 18-7 in their last 25 road games. On the other side, the under is 5-2 in the Blue Jays’ last seven games overall, is 5-2 in their last seven home games and is 14-6 in their last 20 games played in the month of April dating back to last season.

Yankees vs. Blue Jays MLB Playoffs Prediction: UNDER 9