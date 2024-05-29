Yankees vs. Angels Prediction

The Yankees will send Luis Gill to the mound for Wednesday’s contest against the Angels. The Angels will counter with Tyler Anderson. With the Yankees listed as a road favorite and the total sitting at 8.5 runs, what is the best bet from Anaheim?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

921 New York Yankees (-180) at 922 Los Angeles Angels (+165); o/u 8.5

9:38 p.m. ET, Wednesday, May 29, 2024

Angel Stadium, Anaheim, CA

Yankees vs. Angels Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 84% of bets are on the Yankees’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

New York Yankees DFS SPIN

New York dropped to Los Angeles on Tuesday night by a score of 4-3. Juan Soto went 2-5 at the plate with a home run. The Yankees will look to snap a two-game skid on Wednesday night.

Los Angeles Angels DFS SPIN

The Angels improved to 21-33 after Tuesday night’s victory. Tyler Ward hit a two-run double in the bottom of the eighth that put Los Angeles ahead. The Angels look for consecutive victories come Wednesday.

Yankees vs. Angels MLB Betting Trends

The Angles are 7-3 ATS in its last 10 home games.

Los Angeles is 7-3 SU in their last 10 games against New York.

The total has gone over in 2 of the last 5 home games for the Phillies.

Yankees vs. Angels MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the Under in the first five innings. Both starting pitchers have been excellent so far this season. Gill and Anderson have WHIP’s both sitting around 1.00 and low ERA’s, I don’t think we see many runs this afternoon with these guys on the mound.

MLB BETTING PREDICTION: Under 4.5 F5