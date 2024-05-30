Yankees vs. Angels Prediction

The Yankees will send Carlos Rodon to the mound for Thursday’s contest against the Angels. The Angels will counter with Pablo Sandoval. With the Yankees listed as a road favorite and the total sitting at 8.5 runs, what is the smart bet from Anaheim?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

965 New York Yankees (-163) at 966 Los Angeles Angels (+148); o/u 8.5

9:38 p.m. ET, Thursday, May 30, 2024

Angel Stadium, Anaheim, CA

Yankees vs. Angels Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 84% of bets are on the Yankees’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

New York Yankees DFS SPIN

New York defeated Los Angeles on Wednesday night by a score of 2-1. Alex Verdugo hit a solo home run in the top of the 4th inning, his eighth of the season. New York hands the ball to Carlos Rodon for the series finale.

Los Angeles Angels DFS SPIN

The Angels dropped to 21-34 after Wednesday night’s loss. Luis Rengifo went 2-4 in the loss. Rengifo was the only Angel to record a multi-hit game. Los Angeles looks for better success at the plate on Thursday.

Yankees vs. Angels MLB Betting Trends

The Angles are 8-2 ATS in its last 10 home games.

Los Angeles is 6-4 SU in their last 10 games against New York.

The total has gone under in 4 of the last 5 home games for the Angels.

Yankees vs. Angels MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the Yankees on the run line. Carlos Rodon will likely shut down this Angels lineup that struggled last night. Offensively New York should have a breakout game against Sandoval who has had a tough season. The Yankees take it to LA on Thursday night.

MLB BETTING PREDICTION: Yankees -1.5 -105

