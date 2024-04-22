White Sox vs. Twins MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

With Jonathan Cannon set to oppose Chris Paddack in the pitching matchup, what’s the best bet in Monday night’s White Sox vs. Twins matchup at 7:40 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

969 Chicago White Sox (+154) at 970 Minnesota Twins (-184); o/u 8.5

7:40 p.m. ET, Monday, April 22, 2024

Target Field, Minneapolis, MN

White Sox vs. Twins: Public Bettors Love Minnesota on Monday

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 79% of bets are on the Twins’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Jimenez hits two-run homer in loss

Eloy Jiménez went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer in a loss to the Phillies on Sunday. Eloy crushed a first-inning offering from Aaron Nola, hitting it 421 feet at 111.3 mph off the bat. He also had a 98 mph groundout but wasn’t able to make any other meaningful contact on the day. The 27-year-old has started and hit no lower than fourth in the order in every game since he’s been back off the IL. The lineup around him isn’t particularly good, and we have no idea how long Eloy will stay healthy, but he deserves to be on all rosters while he is.

Kepler expected back for Twins on Monday

Max Kepler (knee) is tentatively expected to rejoin the Twins on Monday. Kepler has been shelved since the first week of the season due to a knee injury that he sustained when he fouled a ball off of his leg. He has made it through a couple of rehab games without any issue and there had even been rumblings that he may have been activated prior to Sunday’s series finale against the Tigers. He makes for an interesting flier in deeper mixed leagues where he may still be available.

White Sox vs. Twins MLB Betting Trends

White Sox are 3-21 SU in their last 24 games

Twins are 4-11 SU in their last 15 games

White Sox are 2-9 SU in their last 11 games on the road

Twins are 3-8 SU in their last 11 games at home

White Sox vs. Twins MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the over. The over is 7-2 in the White Sox’ last nine games versus Twins, is 4-1 in their last five games on the road and is 10-3 in the Twins’ last 13 games when playing on a Monday.

White Sox vs. Twins MLB Playoffs Prediction: OVER 8.5