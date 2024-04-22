Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    MLB Articles

    White Sox vs. Twins MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Anthony RomeBy No Comments
    White Sox vs. Twins

    With Jonathan Cannon set to oppose Chris Paddack in the pitching matchup, what’s the best bet in Monday night’s White Sox vs. Twins matchup at 7:40 p.m. ET?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    969 Chicago White Sox (+154) at 970 Minnesota Twins (-184); o/u 8.5

    7:40 p.m. ET, Monday, April 22, 2024

    Target Field, Minneapolis, MN

    White Sox vs. Twins: Public Bettors Love Minnesota on Monday

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 79% of bets are on the Twins’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Jimenez hits two-run homer in loss

    Eloy Jiménez went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer in a loss to the Phillies on Sunday. Eloy crushed a first-inning offering from Aaron Nola, hitting it 421 feet at 111.3 mph off the bat. He also had a 98 mph groundout but wasn’t able to make any other meaningful contact on the day. The 27-year-old has started and hit no lower than fourth in the order in every game since he’s been back off the IL. The lineup around him isn’t particularly good, and we have no idea how long Eloy will stay healthy, but he deserves to be on all rosters while he is.

    Kepler expected back for Twins on Monday

    Max Kepler (knee) is tentatively expected to rejoin the Twins on Monday. Kepler has been shelved since the first week of the season due to a knee injury that he sustained when he fouled a ball off of his leg. He has made it through a couple of rehab games without any issue and there had even been rumblings that he may have been activated prior to Sunday’s series finale against the Tigers. He makes for an interesting flier in deeper mixed leagues where he may still be available.

    White Sox are 3-21 SU in their last 24 games

    Twins are 4-11 SU in their last 15 games

    White Sox are 2-9 SU in their last 11 games on the road

    Twins are 3-8 SU in their last 11 games at home

    White Sox vs. Twins MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the over. The over is 7-2 in the White Sox’ last nine games versus Twins, is 4-1 in their last five games on the road and is 10-3 in the Twins’ last 13 games when playing on a Monday.

    White Sox vs. Twins MLB Playoffs Prediction: OVER 8.5

    Share.

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com