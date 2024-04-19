White Sox vs. Phillies MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

Game 1 of the White Sox vs. Phillies series will be held at 6:40 p.m. ET from Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, PA on Friday night. With Garrett Crochet set to oppose Spencer Turnbull in the pitching matchup, what’s the smart bet tonight?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

919 Chicago White Sox (+152) at 920 Philadelphia Phillies (-180); o/u 8

6:40 p.m. ET, Friday, April 19, 2024

Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA

White Sox vs. Phillies: Public Bettors all over Philadelphia

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 80% of bets are on the Phillies’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Sheets hits solo home run in win vs. KC

Gavin Sheets went 1-for-3 with a solo homer and a walk in a 2-1 win over the Royals on Wednesday. Sheets has cooled off over the last several days after a hot start at the plate. He went a collective 1-for-7 in Wednesday’s doubleheader against the Royals. His one hit cleared the fences in the second game as he took Michael Wacha deep for a solo homer to lead off the sixth inning. The 27-year-old is up to three homers and nine RBI while slashing .250/.370/.545 over 54 plate appearances.

Schwarber hits two HRs in win vs. COL

Kyle Schwarber went 2-for-4 with two homers and three RBI to power the Phillies to a 7-6 win over the Rockies on Wednesday. Schwarber put the Phillies on the board right away with a solo homer off Ryan Feltner to lead off the first inning. He connected once again in the sixth, taking Peter Lambert deep for a two-run shot. The 31-year-old slugger is up to five homers with 13 runs scored and nine RBI while slashing .233/.325/.438 across 83 plate appearances.

White Sox vs. Phillies MLB Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 12 of Philadelphia’s last 14 games.

White Sox are 1-10 SU in their last 11 games played on a Friday.

White Sox are 3-18 SU in their last 21 games.

The total has gone UNDER in 12 of Philadelphia’s last 14 games this season.

White Sox vs. Phillies MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Crochet allowed five runs with 10 strikeouts over 4 2/3 innings in a loss to the Reds last Saturday. Despite the rough outing, he’ll take a 3.57 ERA and 0.84 WHIP in to tonight’s game versus the Phillies, who have been slightly above average against left-handers this season (105 wRC+).

On the other side, Turnbull allowed three runs with four strikeouts over four innings in a no-decision against the Pirates last Sunday. The 31-year-old right-hander will take a 1.80 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and a 16/5 strikeout-to-walk ratio across 15 innings into tonight’s matchup versus the White Sox, who are the league’s worst offense versus right-handers (73 wRC+).

Considering both pitchers have largely been effective and neither offense is lighting up scoreboards, I like the under tonight in Game 1 of this series.

White Sox vs. Phillies MLB Playoffs Prediction: UNDER 8