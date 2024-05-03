White Sox vs. Cardinals MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

Two of the worst offenses in baseball collide this weekend at Busch Stadium, where the White Sox vs. Cardinals series begins at 8:15 p.m. ET. Will the under cash tonight?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

927 Chicago White Sox (+235) at 928 St. Louis Cardinals (-290); o/u 7.5

8:15 p.m. ET, Friday, May 3, 2024

Busch Stadium, St. Louis, MO

White Sox vs. Cardinals: Public Bettors Love St. Louis

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 77% of bets are on the Cardinals’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Pham homered and doubled in the loss

Tommy Pham homered and doubled in the loss to the Twins on Wednesday. Pham is 9-for-24 with just two strikeouts in six games since joining the White Sox. He’s going to have to hit better than usual and keep running like he did last season in order to be of use in mixed leagues while playing for such an awful team. We’re not optimistic, but he’s certainly off to a great start.

Gorman goes hitless in loss to Tigers

Nolan Gorman went 0-for-3 in the loss to the Tigers on Wednesday, dropping his average to .190. Statcast thinks Gorman has been fairly unlucky, but his strikeout rate remains terrible and he’s not hitting the ball hard as consistently as he did last year. The Cardinals should stick with him for now, but they might consider sending him down if he’s still not hitting once Tommy Edman returns.

White Sox vs. Cardinals MLB Betting Trends

White Sox are 6-28 SU in their last 34 games

Cardinals are 2-5 SU in their last 7 games at home

White Sox are 1-13 SU in their last 14 games on the road

Cardinals are 8-3 SU in their last 11 games when playing at home against Chi White Sox

White Sox vs. Cardinals MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the under. The under is 15-6 in the White Sox’ last 21 games against the Cardinals, is 6-1 in their last seven games when playing at Busch Stadium and is 5-1 in their last six road games when playing on a Friday. On the other side, the under is the under is 15-6 in the Cardinals’ last 21 games, is 8-3 in their last 11 home games and is 8-3 in their last 11 games against American League opponents.

White Sox vs. Cardinals MLB Playoffs Prediction: UNDER 7.5